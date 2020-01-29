When the Magazine Lady Rattlers needed a big shot Thursday night in Havana, Jordyn Krigbaum came through as Magazine pulled out a 48-45 win.

Krigbaum scored nine of her 11 points in the second half, twice breaking tie scores, to lead the Lady Rattlers (11-6) to the win.

The Rattlers also survived, winning 32-31 over the Wolverines in the nightcap of a four game set that also included junior high and seventh grade boys games.

Lady Rattlers 48 Western Yell 45

The Lady Rattlers found themselves down 22-9 with 7:00 left in the first half but managed to erase the deficit and take a 32-30 lead at the break.

Tannea Thomas started and ended a 10-0 run with baskets and it was 22-19 with 5:21 left in the half but Western Yell would stretch it out to as many as seven again, 28-21, on a 3 by Maria Frieto.

Kiara Vasquez scored seven of Magazine’s next eight points, drawing the Lady Ratters even at 30-30 with a 3 and Krigbaum rolled a shot in at the halftime buzzer for her first points and Magazine’s first lead since it was 4-3.

Western Yell went back in front with a basket by Lyndsey Gillespie and a pair of free throws by Fanny Hernandez but Vasquez scored the next four and Magazine was in front 36-34.

Vasquez had scored 20 to that point but she would not score again.

Instead after it was tied again at 36-36, Krigbaum hit a 3 for the lead. She put in a pair of free throws to make it 41-38 with 2:33 remaining in the quarter but Western Yell again drew even, on a 3 by Haley Rodriguez.

The Lady Wolverines could have gone back in front but Rodriguez missed two free throws with 49.4 seconds to go in the quarter.

Krigbaum hit another 3 just 14 seconds later and Magazine led the rest of the way.

A free throw by Hannah Green gave the Lady Rattlers a 45-41 lead going to the final quarter where there were only three baskets, one by Kylie Robinson that made it 47-43 with 5:17 to play.

Magazine wouldn’t score again until Krigbaum hit the front end of a one-and-one with 1:23 to go to make it 48-45.

Krigbaum and Vasquez both missed opportunities to extend the lead, but Western Yell didn’t score after the 4:55 mark.

Rattlers 32 Western Yell 31

When Reese Nieteret hit the second of a two shot foul in the waning seconds Magazine had a three possession at 32-25.

With :05 to go Shaden Deeds hit a 3 and the Wolverines were within 32-28.

A long inbound pass was out on Magazine under their basket and the Wolverines got off another 3, but missed just before the buzzer sounded. The ball again went out on Magazine.

Head coach Buck Chappell pulled his team away from the inbound and Deeds hit another 3 at the buzzer to make it a one-point game.

Deeds, who scored 16 to lead all players, had given Western Yell an 18-17 lead in the third quarter before a free throw by Ashton Droemer tied it and another by Brady Watson gave Magazine the lead back.

Jacob Hall hit a 3 and after a Watson free throw, Hall scored again after the second try was missed and with a Cameron Raggio free throw it was 26-18.

Deeds shot Western Yell back within 26-22 but Droemer scored on an assist from Raggio, Droemer hit a free throw and Kaedon Trejo assisted Watson on a basket that made it 31-22.

Western Yell 43 Jr. Rattlers 25

An A.J. Malouf basket made it 5-4 early in the second quarter but the Wolverines went on a 10-0 run and would lead by no less than seven the rest of the first half and no less than 10 in the second half.

The Rattler (2-11) lineup featured multiple seventh grade players on the floor during portions of the second half and Jaxon Pickartz contributed a basket.

Sam Warner led the Rattlers in scoring for the game.