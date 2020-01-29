In the Jr. LadyCats’ previous win over Jessieville, they got four clutch free throws from Layla Byrum to take home the win.

The rematch was Thursday and free throws were again important, but this time they were integral to holding on for the win and once again Booneville delivered. Leigh Swint hit four free throws down the stretch and Karmen Kent added another and also came up with a pair of offensive rebounds, as Booneville completed the season sweep with a 35-31 win.

The boys used a big run in the third quarter against Atkins on Tuesday to break open a low-scoring game and beat the Red Devils 36-19, but were victimized by a Jessieville rally in the fourth quarter on Thursday in a 43-37 setback.

After playing host to Fountain Lake on Friday, the junior teams look to avenge losses to Paris earlier in the season, but they will have to do so at Paris Gym.

Jr. Cats 36 Atkins 19

Colter Fisher’s basket directly from the tip and two Dax Goff layups put Booneville on top 6-0. Atkins tied it up but another layup by Goff sent BJH back into the lead. Fisher again scored first in the second quarter and after the Red Devils battled back within one, Dunn Daniel got a layup and Brooks Herrera turned a steal into another two points for a 14-9 halftime lead.

After a Goff free throw, Booneville turned two steals into layups with Fisher and Herrera doing the honors. Chase Plymale then scored three consecutive baskets with Fisher adding two free throws for a 27-13 lead after three. Plymale added two more baskets and Fisher turned another steal into a layup for 33-18, at which point both teams emptied their benches. Ferris Danes capped the scoring with a very popular three-pointer. Fisher and Plymale led in scoring with 10 points each, and Goff scored seven and added eight rebounds.

Jr. LadyCats 35 Jessieville 31

Booneville hit Jessieville with the defense early, allowing the Lady Lions just two points in the first quarter. Layla Byrum ended the quarter with a three-pointer and Booneville led 8-2 after one. Lexi Franklin and Carah Miller added baskets and Leigh Swint nailed two free throws for 14-2 before Jessieville put in the last five points of the half.

Karmen Kent scored the first basket of the third quarter to expand the lead and Miller added another basket. Eventually the lead became 21-14, but Jessieville scored seven in a row to tie it. But Booneville then ran their offense and found Kent on the low block twice for layups and a 25-21 lead after three. Jessieville again tied it up with the first four points of the fourth quarter and after the teams traded baskets twice with Kent and Linley Garrett doing the honors for Booneville, Byrum was fouled. This time she could only manage one of two but the Booneville defense came up big and Swint nailed two from the line for 31-29. The last Lady Lion basket made it a one-point game, then Swint got the second of a two-shot situation to go. She would add another free throw for 34-31 and Kent rebounded the second-shot miss, was fouled and made the first, with Swint this time rebounding the second and running out the clock.

Kent had 13 points and five rebounds, with Swint adding 10 points. Byrum had four points, three assists and three steals with Miller also scoring four.

Jessieville 43 Jr. Cats 37

The Lions jumped to a 9-4 lead late in the first quarter but Chase Plymale hit two free throws and Dax Goff got a putback to narrow it to one before Jessieville scored the last basket of the quarter. Plymale also scored the first seven Booneville points of the second period, the last of them being a 10-footer that drew BJH within 16-15. But the Lions scored next; Colter Fisher had three free throws and Dunn Daniel added a basket but Booneville still trailed 22-20 at halftime.

Plymale hit a free throw and then Brooks Herrera converted a three-point play for Booneville’s first lead of the game. After Jessieville went back up by two Fisher knocked down a three from the corner, but then Booneville missed on four straight free throws. Jessieville couldn’t score either, and a crazy play at the end of the quarter resulted in Ry Ray flinging up a 10-footer that went in for a 29-26 lead. Four Jessieville free throws put them back on top but Herrera responded with a three, and Raiden Ferguson filched the inbounds pass and scored for 34-30. However Jessieville then hit back-to-back threes and then shut down the Booneville offense, in the meantime going 8-for-9 from the line. Brenden Dove hit a corner three at the buzzer, but that was too late.

Plymale had 12 points and 9 rebounds for Booneville, with Fisher and Herrera scoring six apiece. The real story was Jessieville’s prowess at the line as they made a remarkable 20 of 25, with one Lion hitting all 11 of his free throws.