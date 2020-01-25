SPIRO — Will the fifth time finally be the charm for Talihina?

The Golden Tigers certainly hope so come late Saturday night.

Talihina used a run of 23 consecutive points to break its LeFlore County Basketball Tournament semifinal game wide open against Poteau. The Golden Tigers then cruised into the championship game with a 71-49 win against the Pirates Friday at Spiro High School.

Saturday's LCT boys title game, set for 8:30 p.m. in Spiro, pits Talihina against Howe, which beat Whitesboro in Friday's other semifinal. The Lions defeated Talihina 77-46 in a game played earlier this month.

The Golden Tigers (10-4) will also be playing in their fifth straight LCT championship game, but have been defeated each of their previous four attempts. Last season, Talihina — which last won the LCT in 2011 — lost to Spiro for the county title.

Poteau, which ended Spiro's two-year reign as the LCT champions by beating the Bulldogs in Tuesday's quarterfinal round, drew the top-seeded Golden Tigers in Friday's semifinal.

The Pirates (5-9) more than held their own against the top seed in the early going, taking an 11-10 lead on a shot from senior Jayden Mankin.

But Talihina got back-to-back 3-pointers from Zach Torres and Kobe Billy to go in front, 16-11. The Golden Tigers never trailed from there.

Those back-to-back 3's started a 14-2 Talihina run which turned its one-point deficit into a 24-13 advantage at the outset of the second quarter.

Poteau continued to hang tough, closing the gap to six points on several occasions, the latter 34-28 with less than two minutes to go in the opening half when Dean Odom went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

That's when Talihina used its decisive 23-0 run to essentially put away the game.

The Golden Tigers actually scored the first three points of that spurt to close out the first half, putting them up by nine, 37-28.

Then, Talihina reeled off 20 straight points to start the second half.

On the Golden Tigers' first 11 points, Poteau already went through two time outs. But it did nothing to deter the relentless Talihina pressure.

The Golden Tigers forced several turnovers and scored in a variety of ways, from hitting a 3-pointer to transition baskets to put-back shots.

When the dust settled, Talihina finished off that 23-0 run when Austin Fenton grabbed a rebound and threw a long outlet pass on the other end to teammate Nick McLemore. McLemore went in for an easy layup, extending the lead to 29 points, 57-28, with less than three minutes to go in the third.

Four Talihina players finished in double figures. McLemore led all scorers with 19 points, 11 coming in the first half.

Billy added 16 and Torres had 13, and the two combined to hit five 3's. Fenton had 12 points as well.

Mankin had 13 of his team-high 17 points in the first half for the Pirates. He also converted two 3's. Odom reached double figures for the Pirates as he scored 10 points.

Howe 54, Whitesboro 47



The Lions trailed 37-30 at one point in the third quarter.

They proceeded to score 15 of the next 17 points to take control of Friday's LCT semifinal.

Howe (18-1) trailed 24-23 at halftime before Whitesboro extended the lead. But the Lions posted a 22-10 fourth-quarter edge and was able to hit several foul shots down the stretch to seal the win.

Brayden Oglesby had nine of his team-high 14 points in the second half for Howe. The Lions also got a boost from Ricky Bellotti, who had all 12 of his points in the second half, including making two 3-pointers. He also had nine fourth-quarter points.

Anthony Rogers registered 18 points for Whitesboro and also hit five 3's. Jayse Ward added 12 points.