Delayed until Monday of last week due to weather concerns, Magazine’s celebrated homecoming with a four game sweep of Union Christian.

The 66-40 win for the senior high Rattlers avenged an earlier loss to the Eagles in a game that saw no time outs used by either coach. The Lady Rattlers squeaked by the Lady Eagles for the second time, 47-42.

Both the junior high teams won, the boys surviving 32-31 and the Junior Lady Rattlers coasting to a 47-13 win.

Rattlers 66 Union 40

The first quarter saw two lead changes before Magazine started to pull away in the second quarter. Down by one the Rattlers tied it on a free throw by Ashton Droemer and went ahead for good on a Brady Watson basket.

The Rattlers pushed the lead to seven on a basket by Kaedon Trejo then to double digits at 25-15 with 4:18 left in the half as Trejo scored seven straight for Magazine.

Trejo finished with 20 points and Raggio added 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rattlers.

Union used a couple of baskets by Jackson Keith to get back to within six — Keith led the Eagels with 19 points — but the Rattlers turned to Cameron Raggio to push it back to 10 before a free throw by Jacob Hall and a basket by Droemer made it 32-20 at the half.

A 3 by Jared Dunaway cut the lead to nine momentarily early in the third quarter but Magazine ran off 11 straight to take complete control, going up 43-23 on another Droermer basket.

Droemer scored 11 in the game for Magazine and Watson accounted for 11 rebounds.

The lead was at least 18 the rest of the way for the Rattlers ,settling at a game-high 26 after a pair of 3s by Haden Littleton.

Lady Rattlers 47 Union 42

Early on it looked like an easy completion of the four game sweep as Kylie Robinson scored the first 13 points of the game. The sophomore would finish with a career high 30.

But, by the end of the quarter the Lady Eagles had closed to within 15-7 as Anna Dunaway scored the first five of her 25 points in the game.

Dunaway would account for 11 of her team’s first 13 points but the Lady Rattlers, with Robinson scoring 20 in the half took a 26-22 lead to the dressing room.

Union drew even on a basket by Kylie Garrity with 6:58 left in the third quarter but Kiara Vasquez gave the Lady Rattlers the lead back and, after Dunaway gave Union a 32-31 lead, she gave Magazine the lead back with her first basket of the night.

Free throws by Jordyn Krigbaum and Robinson had Magazine up 37-34 after three quarters and one by Vasquez made it 38-34 with 7:34 to play.

The Lady Rattlers led 42-38 when Robinson hit a 3 with 2:30 to play and after Leah Hein scored twice to cut it to 45-42 late free throws by Tannea Thomas and Robinson kept the Lady Eagles at bay.

Hein finished with nine as only three players scored for Union. Vasquez and Hannah Green scored six for Magazine with Green adding 10 rebounds.

Jr. Rattlers 32 Union 31

Sam Warner scored six points over the final 1:39 of the game to first tie the score at 28, give the Rattlers a 30-28 lead, then make it 32-30 after the fifth tie of the half following a 17-17 halftime score, which had included 11 points by James Haugh

Haugh would score 17 to lead the Rattlers and Warner added 10.

The Rattlers scored the first nine points of the game and led the entire first half until a buzzer beater 3 by Luke Shure tied it at the intermission. Shure would lead the Eagles with 10 points.

An Aiden Parker free throw gave Union its first lead but one by Trace Nicolas tied it and the score was again tied at 22 and 24 when the third quarter ended.

Cooper Dunaway game Union the lead and a 3 by Sure made it 28-24 before James Haugh cut the lead to two and three minutes passed before Warner tied it.

Jr. Lady Rattlers 47 Union 13

Magazine led just 5-2 with 2:42 to play in the first quarter but it was 16-3 by the end of the quarter as six different players and scored in the game.

Magazine led 28-11 at halftime and it was 38-13 going to the final quarter.

By the end of the game there were 11 different Lady Rattlers scoring with eight points by Braleigh McCubbin leading the way. Destiny Corley, Joslyn Corley, and Kajsiab Vang all scoring six. The leading scorer in the game was Union’s Harper Bice with nine.