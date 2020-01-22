There were two wild fourth quarters in Hackett Tuesday night, with both resulting in wins by Magazine, spoiling homecoming night for the Hornet faithful.

First the Magazine Rattlers held off a comeback attempt that saw the Hornets started the final quarter down 18 and trim the deficit to the final margin of 49-47.

Next the Lady Rattlers overcame a 13-point deficit to start the final quarter to win 48-46 after a Kylie Robinson 3 gave the Lady Rattlers their only lead of the night.

Lady Rattlers 48

Hackett 46

When the final quarter began Hackett held a 43-30 lead after Kayla Richardson hit one of two free throws 1.5 ticks before the quarter ended.

Magazine had the ball to start the final quarter and Kiara Vasquez hit a 3. A Hannah Green score on a rebound 33 seconds later left Magazine down eight with 7:20 to go.

A free throw by Jordyn Krigbaum further trimmed the deficit before Hackett’s Rain Vaughn scored but was unable to add the bonus shot on a foul.

On the ensuing possession Kylie Robinson was fouled and hit both ends of a one-and-one and Hackett wouldn’t score again for almost five minutes.

Robinson would finish with a game high 23 points.

A basket by Vasquez made it 45-40 with 5:19 to go and Tannea Thomas scored to make it 45-42 with 4:40 left.

A 3 by Krigbaum drew the Lady Rattlers even for the first time since the opening tip with 3:28 left.

Hackett had five chances at the free throw line to go back in front and finally did after Autumn Neal missed twice and Faith Thomas got only the final of her three chances to fall with 1:37 left.

Robinson took a pass from Krigbaum on the left wing and buried a 3 for the eventual winning points.

Hackett had two chances to recover in the final seconds.

First, a shot was off the mark and the Lady Hornets got a time out with 3.9 seconds to go after a scramble for the loose rebound. Richardson threw up a 3 as time ran out but missed.

Hackett used pressure to induce a series of turnovers that saw the Lady Hornets go on a 13-0 run from the 4:30 to the 0:47 marks of the first quarter to lead 22-7.

The Lady Rattlers were able to get it to 28-19 by halftime before again falling behind by double digits in the third quarter.

Rattlers 49 Hackett 47

Early on the Rattlers were dominating, running off 11 straight points after a Cash Oliver 3 had interrupted a 5-0 start.

A 3 by Kaedon Trejo at the first quarter buzzer had the Rattlers up 21-8.

The lead was 26-13 after another 3 by Trejo and 30-19 on yet another Trejo score with 1:26 left in the first half before a Cameron Raggio basket made it 32-21.

Trejo had 15 to that point but he would score just once more, but it would be a big shot.

The third quarter saw the Rattlers open a 38-21 lead on back-to-back baskets by Brady Watson and Jacob Hall hitting three of four free throws within 39 seconds to push it to 41-23 with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

It stayed that way the rest of the quarter.

Hackett started the final quarter with a pair of Dylan Kats baskets, the second after the theft of an inbound pass and it was 41-27.

With 4:15 to play Zach Gragg made it 41-36.

It stayed there until Trejo finally floated one in with 2:36 left to make it a three possession game.

It soon became a two possession game as Gragg hit a free throw and after another Hornet basket was answered by two Watson free throws, Jake Fisher hit a 3 to make it 45-42 with 1:27 left.

Forced to foul, Hackett sent Ashton Droemer to the line and the sophomore hit both ends of a one-and-one to push it to 47-42 with 46.6 seconds to play..

A 3 by Kats had the Hornets within 47-45 with 37 seconds remaining but Watson hit two more free throws with 20.7 seconds left for a 49-45 lead.

Still, Hackett got the ball back and Kats scored with :06 to play but the Hornets were out of time outs and Magazine inbounded the ball just before the buzzer sounded to end it.

Hackett 42 Jr. Rattlers 25

Hackett had opened the conference set with a win in the junior boys game after somewhat of a wild fourth quarter as well.

The Rattlers had trailed 26-10 to start the final quarter but, and although they were able to do minimal damage to the Hornet lead, Sam Warner did score 11 points in a span of 3:18.

Warner finished with 13 points.

A late first quarter basket by Warner had given the Jr. Rattlers a 7-6 lead but Hackett led 18-9 at the half and the only Rattler point of the third quarter was a free throw by James Haugh.