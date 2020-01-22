On a night largely void of excitement outside the court, the Magazine Lady Rattlers won their third close game of the week, 55-52 over Johnson County Westside Friday night in Coal Hill.

They did so despite missing four straight free throws over the final 41.2 seconds.

The win by the Lady Rattlers (9-6, 3-2 Conference 2A-4) was the lone win for the visitors on the night.

A year ago when the teams met there were multiple fan ejections, a student placed in handcuffs and threats of more to be jailed.

This year the Westside student section was roped off — although players had to maneuver around the rope to reach locker rooms — administrators were told another fan base had been disruptive and they wanted only Westside students in the area behind the Westside bench.

That was just fine with Magazine Superintendent Beth Shumate who instructed all Magazine students sit only behind the visitor’s bench. She also requested Police Chief/Student Resource Officer attend the four game night.

The Rebel mascot did make an appearance in the Magazine section and high-fived students but otherwise contact was limited to encounters in the concession or restroom areas.

Lady Rattlers 55 Westside 52

The game was tied for the sixth time when Kailee Hays scored to make it 43-43 with 4:07 to play.

Kiara Vasquez answered for the Lady Rattlers on the next trip to give Magazine the lead back and Vasquez, who scored a game-high 19 points, scored again on an assist from Raymie Davis 40 seconds later.

A 3 by Allyson Smith cut it to 47-46 but Jordyn Krigbaum answered to make it 51-46 and two Vasquez free throws ran it to 53-46 with 1:19 to play.

Scoreless to that point Shaye Rogers hit a 3 just nine seconds later to make it 53-49 but Tannea Thomas scored after one of her nine rebounds to push it back to 55-46 with 56 seconds left.

Rogers drained another 3 with 45 seconds to go to make it a one possession game again.

From there the Lady Rebels put Davis and Kylie Robinson on the free throw line. Both missed the front end of one-and-ones and Robinson missed twice with 3.9 seconds to go to give the Lady Rebels a final chance but Davis ran enough interferrence to prevent much of a shot for a tie.

In the first half there had been four lead changes and five tie scores before before a pair of baskets by Thomas pushed it to an eight point lead at 31-23 at the half.

Robinson had scored 10 points in the second quarter and 13 in the half, on her way to 18 for the game.

The lead fluctuated between six and eight in the third quarter until a 3 by Gracie Domerese made it 38-35 going to the fourth.

Domerese and Hayes scored 13 apiece for Westside.

Westside 56 Rattlers 47

A Brady Watson basket with 6:47 made it 37-36 in favor of the Rattlers and was the 10th lead change but Jagger Phillips gave Westside the lead back and Rebels went on a 10-2 run lead 46-39.

A couple of free throws by Ashton Droemer and a bucket from Cameron Raggio got it back to 46-43 but James Linton and Jusiahus Muniz scored to push it back to 50-43 with 2:08 to go.

Down the stretch it was the free throw shooting of Austin Bartlett that kept the Rattlers at bay. Bartlett hit 11 of 12 in the game and finished with 17 points.

The Rattlers (3-10, 1-4) led 13-12 after one quarter and were down 24-23 at halftime after the Rebels scored the final four points of the half.

Raggio had scored 10 points in the half and would co-lead the Rattlers with 14 in the game with Kaedon Trejo, who started the second half scoring with a 3 that tied it at 26.

The Rebels would open a 34-27 lead in the third quarter but Magazine scored the next eight points and led 35-34 at the end of the quarter.

Westside 47 Jr. Lady Rattlers 28

Kajsiab Vang scored four seconds after the opening tip after a steal, but the Lady Rebels scored the next 12 points and were never seriously threatened.

The Lady Rattlers (4-7, 0-3) made a run in the second quarter with Destiny Corley and Vang scoring eight straight to make it 20-14 but Westside had it back to 24-14 by halftime.

The Lady Rebels stretched the lead to as many as 15 in the third quarter then pulled away in the final quarter.

Corley and Kenzie Robinson led the Lady Rattlers with seven points with Robinson scoring all of hers in the final quarter. Vang scored six points and Ana Mikles had seven rebounds.

Grace Pelfrey scored 26 points for Westside, 19 in the first half, leaving with her side up 35-19 early in the fourth quarter.

Westside 48 Jr. Rattlers 37

The final is somewhat misleading as there were six third quarter lead changes and eight in the game, before the Rebels pulled away.

Down 13-9 in the second quarter the Rattlers (2-9, 0-3) tied it by halftime on baskets by Trace Nicolas and Ethan Vasquez.

A score by Nicolas made it 15-13 11 seconds into the second half.

Westside went in front with a 3 to continue a series of four lead changes in a minute.

A basket by Jackson Oliver made it 19-18 with 4:36 left in the quarter but Westside scored the next 11 points and controlled the game the rest of the way.

Vasquez scored 13 points to lead the Rattlers. James Haugh and Sam Warner both scored six with Haugh adding nine rebounds and Warner seven.

Drew Gregory scored 22 and Gabe Hickey had 11 for Westside.