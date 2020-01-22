The Booneville School Board wasted no time naming a new head football coach for the Bearcats.

Offensive coordinator Doc Crowley was unanimously approved as the Bearcats’ head coach Tuesday night, making him just the 18th man to have the job in the school’s 100 year history.

Crowley follows Scott Hyatt, who was 123-36 in 13 seasons. Hyatt announced he was stepping away from the program on Jan. 9.

It may still be January, but Crowley is ready to get started, now.

“I feel confident in what we’re doing. We’ve got a great group of guys staff-wise who are going to make my job easier, they work their tails off,” said Crowley. “Surround yourself with good people if you want to be successful.”

Crowley said there won’t be a lot of changes, but as with any new coach there will be some, both procedural and within the sport.

“There will be some things we do different as far as involvement with the community,” Crowley said before getting back to football. “I feel like we’ve got a very athletic quarterback we’ll be able to do some more stuff with and I think that’s going to be a big deal — keeping him healthy.”

Crowley has been the offensive coordinator for seven seasons, including the 2013 and 2018 title years, and he was also the junior high head coach the last three years. He was the head coach of the junior high for his first two seasons here as well.

Obviously, that role is going to change, Crowley said, and he will be operating with a seven person staff as opposed to the eight football coaches on the staff in recent years.

“It appears we’re going to just move on with the seven we have right now,” said Crowley. “We’re going to meet with staff and with (athletic director Josh) Mr. Walker and figure out what’s the best for us as we move forward.”

But some things won’t change. Arron Kimes will continue as defensive coordinator and Crowley will continue to call offensive plays.

Crowley said he is looking forward to his first spring football as head coach, and he expects to use every available spring football practice made available.

After that the regular season starts with a home game in week zero on Aug 28, against Dardanelle, followed by nonconference game at Ozark.

A scrimmage opponent has not been determined. The complete regular schedule is as follows: