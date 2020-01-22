It was a week of close calls for the junior high basketball teams last week, and none of them went Booneville’s way as Paris and Perryville left Bearcat Gym with wins in both boys’ and girls’ play.

The teams take on Jessieville tomorrow.

Paris 32 Jr. LadyCats 25

Layla Byrum scored a pair of baskets in the first quarter and Linley Garrett added a putback, but that was countered by Rachel O’Neal, who scored five of the seven Lady Eagle points as Paris led by one after the first quarter. The Jr. LadyCats rallied at the start of the second period with a 9-2 run. Leigh Swint started it with a three-pointer and had seven of the points with Carah Miller getting the other tally. Booneville led 15-11 at that point but Paris scored the last eight, six of them coming from Annabelle Perry, and the visitors led 19-15 at halftime.

Booneville scored no baskets in the third quarter, with their points coming on one free throw each by Swint and Karmen Kent. Paris’s lead thus swelled to 10 points going to the fourth quarter; Booneville cut that in half early in the fourth period as Kent scored on a layup, Swint hit a free throw and Ryleigh Love added two more, but Paris responded with five of the next six points and that was that. Swint led the Jr. LadyCats with 9 points.

Paris 50 Jr. Bearcats 43

Ry Ray scored all six of the Booneville points in the first quarter but Jesse Wells and Sam Muldrow had two baskets each for the Eagles, who led 11-6 after one. Booneville pulled within two (14-12) after Dax Goff hit a three and scored inside but the Jr. Cats then went cold and Paris racked up the next nine points before Brenden Dove’s three-ball halted the run. The Eagles had a 25-15 lead at the break.

Paris took the lead out to 12 midway in the third quarter but Booneville closed on a 10-3 run. Goff converted a three-point play with Ray and Brooks Herrera getting layups to close the gap to 32-27 after three. Juan Santos ripped a three to start the fourth quarter for Paris and Ray responded with a layup. Booneville’s bench was then hit with a technical, but Wells missed both free throws and Konnor Edwards was then assessed a technical as well. Colter Fisher hit one of the free throws and Goff followed with a layup to make it 35-32. After the teams traded baskets Wells and Edwards both dropped threes. The second one was countered by Herrera to get Booneville within four, but Paris went 8-for-8 from the line in the last 90 seconds.

Goff led Booneville with 16 points and 10 rebounds, with Ray scoring 14. But Wells had the same numbers for Paris as Goff did for Booneville, and he had help from Edwards (13 points) and Muldrow (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Perryville 35 Jr. LadyCats 29

Perryville opened on an 8-2 run before a Leigh Swint three-pointer and Layla Byrum’s bank shot pulled Booneville within 11-7 before a three-pointer left the Lady Mustangs ahead 14-7 after one. They also scored the first basket of the second quarter but Booneville shut out PJH the rest of the quarter. Swint collected a steal and layup and followed that with an acrobatic shot for two. Lexi Franklin then hit two from the line and Swint’s layup tied the score at 16 at halftime.

Byrum continued the run with a layup and Franklin’s free throw made it 19-16. Linley Garrett also scored inside to counter a Perryville free throw but the visitors scored the last six and took a 22-21 lead after three. A Perryville basket to start the fourth quarter was countered by a Franklin three-pointer. Perryville scored no field goals after that but they went 6-for-8 from the line and led 30-24 midway through. Karmen Kent’s layup broke the drought and Swint was then fouled shooting a three. She hit all the shots to close Booneville within two, but they could not capitalize on a couple of chances to tie or lead, and Perryville set the final with four free throws at the end.

Swint scored 12 points to lead Booneville with Franklin adding nine. Garrett had a strong game on the boards as she pulled down 11 rebounds.

Perryville 31 Jr. Bearcats 29

The Mustangs grabbed a 6-2 lead but Dax Goff, Ry Ray and Colter Fisher each scored a basket to leave BJH on top after one, 8-6. Perryville responded with an 8-point run, but Brooks Herrera then hit a three, Goff hit a free throw and after Perryville did the same, Brenden Dove rebounded a Ray miss for a basket. But a late three by Perryville made it 18-14 for the Mustangs at halftime.

Dunn Daniel opened the second-half scoring, but Perryville responded with a 9-2 run to take a six-point lead. The advantage after three was 24-20 and Fisher quickly narrowed it to two after a steal and layup. Goff then hit from six to tie it and after PJH hit one from the line, a second Herrera three-ball put Booneville up 27-25. Goff’s layup canceled out a Mustang point from the line for 29-26, but Perryville followed with the next five to take the lead. Booneville worked the clock down and got what they wanted, a short jumper by Goff, but it bounced off the rim. Goff finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Herrera added seven.