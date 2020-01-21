NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 23 Arkansas (15-3, 3-2) dominated its way to its second straight win on Sunday, beating Vanderbilt (12-6, 2-3), 100-66, in Memorial Gymnasium. The Razorbacks’ 100 points in the contest marked the first time Arkansas hit the century mark in a road game since 1991, when the Razorbacks hung 108 on Baylor. The Razorbacks also snapped a 12-game losing streak in Memorial Gymnasium, winning in the Commodores’ gym for the first time since 2001.

The Arkansas attack was led by senior guard Alexis Tolefree, who put up a career-best 25 points against the Commodores on 9-of-14 from the field. Sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia also turned in a career-best performance, posting her first-career double-double, going for 13 points while also snaring 10 rebounds. Joining Tolefree and Doumbia in double-figures were Amber Ramirez (18) and Chelsea Dungee (12).

TURNING POINT

A close game in the first quarter, Arkansas broke it wide open in the second, using a barrage of three-point shots to stretch the lead out to as much as 21 in the first half. Arkansas went on a 28-10 run in the second, getting contributions from Tolefree, Dungee, Ramirez and Erynn Barnum.

The Razorbacks came out of the halftime break outscoring the Commodores 39-16 in the third period. It was the Razorbacks’ third 30 plus point quarter of the season, and their 39 points in the period was the most in a single frame this season.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

• Tolefree scored 20 plus for the seventh time this year and for the ninth time in her career.

• Ramirez was perfect from the field against Vandy, going a perfect six of six from the field.

• Doumbia scored 13 points as part of her double-double, a career-high for her in points scored.

• Doumbia, a sophomore guard, also drilled all three of her three-point attempts.

• Freshman center Destinee Oberg scored her first points as a Razorback, going for four points. She also pulled down four rebounds.

The Razorbacks return to Bud Walton Arena for a two-game homestand, which kicks off as Arkansas meets Georgia on Thursday. That game will air on the SEC Network, with tip off set for 6 p.m.