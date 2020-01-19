The Waldron Bulldogs picked a great time to play their best all-around game Friday.

Isaac Villarreal scored 18 points and Payton Brown and Gada Wagner combined for 30 as the Bulldogs cooled off Elkins Friday in 3A-1 West play.

Brown finished with 20 points, and Wagner and Jacob Avila had 10 and nine, respectively, for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1).

Elkins (17-2, 5-1) took a 20-6 lead after one quarter of play, but Waldron pulled to within two (31-29) at the half on Brown's last-second 3-pointer.

Waldron travels to Greenland Tuesday.

Clarksville 38, Heber Springs 32

BOYS — The 4A-4 race got a little crazy this week. The Clarksville Panthers, who were on life support following a loss to Ozark Tuesday, are suddenly in the mix again.

So is almost every other team in the league.

Braden Payne had 10 points and eight rebounds Friday in the Panthers' 38-32 victory over Heber Springs. Garrett Waddill had six points and Owen Ashlock added six points and eight boards for the 7-11, 3-3 Panthers.

Morrilton and Ozark are tied for a share of the conference lead with 5-1 records; Dardanelle is 4-2, and the Panthers are 3-3.

Charleston 56, Mansfield 43

BOYS — Brayden Scott followed up Tuesday's win over Waldron with a 20-point effort in the Tigers' 56-43 win over Mansfield.

Brandon Scott and Jordan Fenner added 15 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.

Charleston (8-5, 5-0) travels to Elkins Tuesday.

Charleston 54, Mansfield 17

GIRLS — Charleston celebrated state homecourt status Friday with a 54-17 win over the Mansfield Lady Tigers.

Payton Rucker and Brooke Groen had 10 and seven points, respectively, for the winners.

Charleston (15-2, 6-0) is now 67-15 over the course of the last three seasons.

Paris 50, Fountain Lake 35

GIRLS —Harlie Watts scored 19 points and the Paris Lady Eagles climbed over the .500 mark with a 50-35 win over Fountain Lake Friday.

Jadyn Hart and Jacee Hart finished with 17 and eight eight points, respectively. Karsyn Tencleve added eight, and Akira Robinson finished with two.

The Lady Eagles (10-9, 4-3) host Lamar (17-2, 7-0) Tuesday.

Lavaca 93, Danville 57

BOYS — Matt Melton was on fire Friday.

The Lavaca senior scored 35 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to pace the Golden arrows (21-3, 6-0) to a 93-57 blowout of Danville.

Senior Andrew Wright added 15 for the winners. Lavaca travels to Mountainburg Thursday.

Hackett 40, Mountainburg 38

BOYS — The Dragons suffered a tough loss Friday against Hackett.

Zach Jones had 16 points, and Sam Ortlieb added nine for Mountainburg.

Dragons (6-12, 3-2) host Lavaca Monday.

Perryville 72, Booneville 66

BOYS — Colt Melton and Reid Standridge combined for 32 points in Perryville's 72-66 win over Booneville.

Mason Goers and Jacob Herrera had 16 and 15, respectively, for the Bearcats. Zac Costa and Blake Jones had 10 each.

Morrilton 48, Subiaco 44

BOYS — Co-conference leader Morrilton held on for a 48-44 win over Subiaco Friday.

Johnathan Mercera led the Trojans (6-11, 2-4) with 11 points.