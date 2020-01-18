ROLAND — A week ago, Muldrow scored the last 11 points to grab the Sequoyah County Area Classic title away from Roland.

Friday on the Lady Rangers' home court, the Lady Bulldogs put together another second-half rally. This time, they fought back from a nine-point third-quarter deficit to pull out a 39-37 win in NOAA Conference action in a game between two teams ranked No. 5 in its respective classes (Muldrow in 4A; Roland in 3A).

"That was two great teams going at it," Muldrow coach Jana Armer said. "Why we dug ourselves an early hole, I don't know, but to see us fight and fight and fight to come back. ... I couldn't be more proud of them.

"There were several big plays there (late) that if they don't happen, we lose this game."

In last week's Sequoyah County title game in Muldrow, Roland built a 42-34 lead in the fourth quarter, only to have Muldrow scored the final 11 points to grab a 45-42 win en route to the Lady Bulldogs' fourth straight SCAC title.

Roland was eager for payback, and for nearly three quarters on Friday, things were going the Lady Rangers' way. At one point in the third, Roland had a 29-20 lead.

But once again, the Lady Bulldogs (13-3, 6-0) found a way to rally back.

After Alicia McCloria hit a 3-pointer with less than four minutes left to pull Muldrow within a point, the Lady Bulldogs went in front seconds later. A steal from Chelsi Possage led to a shot from Khadija Jackson, whose jumper last week proved to be the go-ahead basket in the SCAC title game win.

Jackson's latest clutch shot put Muldrow in front, 36-35, with 3:43 left.

More than a minute later, Roland (10-2, 4-1) regained the lead, 37-36, on a driving shot from Makya Perryman.

Then, with 1:30 left, Muldrow junior Mariah Jenkins, who was a big reason for the team's latest comeback, drew a foul and went to the free-throw line in a one-and-one situation.

Jenkins was able to make both foul shots, giving Muldrow a 38-37 advantage.

"I was very nervous (going to the line)," Jenkins, who led all scorers with 19 points, 13 of which came in the second half, said. "Lately, I hadn't been this aggressive but this game, I knew my team needed me so I got very aggressive; I drove in and was able to get to the free-throw line.

"I was really happy to get this win and get our comeback through. We played a really good game."

The Lady Bulldogs then made a couple of late stops, one of which resulted in a steal from Possage. Then after Muldrow missed the front end of a one-and-one, the Lady Rangers drove down the court with time running out but weren't able to get a shot to drop.

McCloria grabbed the rebound and was fouled with :00.7 left, sending her to the line as Muldrow was now in the double bonus. She made the first for a two-point lead and missed the second, but the Lady Rangers weren't able to get a chance at a desperation shot as time expired.

Perryman finished with 11 points for the Lady Rangers, while teammate Kaitlyn Martinez added 10, including making two 3's.

Roland 61, Muldrow 55

BOYS — While the Rangers' 10-year streak of winning Sequoyah County Area Classic titles ended last week, they still have a chance to claim the NOAA title.

Roland stayed atop the conference Friday night as the Rangers held off their arch-rivals.

After the Rangers' loss to Sallisaw last Saturday in the title game of the SCAC, Roland (10-2, 5-0) went on the road at Spiro on Tuesday and pulled out a one-point win. Then on Friday, the Rangers returned home and were able to fend off the Bulldogs.

Trailing by one entering the second quarter, Roland outscored Muldrow 22-9 to take a 34-22 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs (6-7, 4-2) fought back to cut Roland's lead to six entering the final quarter.

Then, Muldrow was able to get within four late, 55-51, on a basket by Hunter Breedlove off an inbounds pass with 57 seconds left.

Muldrow then forced a turnover and had a shot to make it a one-possession game, but the Bulldogs missed a 3-point try and Roland's Xavier Robertson grabbed the rebound. Robertson was fouled with 36 seconds left and made both ends of a one-and-one with 36 seconds left, pushing the Rangers' lead to six, 57-51.

Again, the Bulldogs cut it to four, 57-53, as Breedlove hit two foul shots with 24 seconds to go.

On the next possession, Roland's Jaxon Wiggins drew an intentional foul as he was going in for a dunk attempt. Wiggins made 1-of-2 free throws; then with the Rangers keeping possession, Robertson was fouled and went to the line and hit two foul shots to push the lead to seven, 60-53, with 15 seconds showing on the clock.

Wiggins and Robertson combined to score 40 points in the win. Wiggins led the way with 23 points, 12 of those coming in the second half, while Robertson had nine of his 17 points in the final quarter.

Robertson also made all four of his free-throw attempts.

For Muldrow, freshman Trenden Collins finished with 21 points. He converted three 3's and was 4-of-4 from the foul line.