Magazine erased an 11 point deficit between the 4:25 and 0:27 marks of the final quarter Tuesday night then took a lead with :07 to play only to see Danville score at the buzzer and win the game in overtime, 66-57.

The Rattlers were down 51-40 after an Alex Hilton 3, his second of the quarter and fourth of the game.

At that point Hilton had scored all eight of his team’s fourth quarter points.

Magazine (1-9, 0-3 Conference 2A-4) began to chip a way quietly. Brady Watson hit a shot with 3:59 to go and head coach Buck Chappel called a time out — the first by either coach in the game.

Cameron Raggio misfired on a pair of free throws to keep it 51-42 with 3:34 to go but Watson scored on an assist from Raggio to make it 51-44 with 3:05 left.

Raggio would lead the Rattlers in both scoring and rebounding with 17 points and 14 boards. Watson had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The score would be unchanged until Watson scored again, this time on an assist from Ashton Droemer to make it 51-46 with 1:29 to play.

Tarrel Macon, who scored 16 for Danville, interrupted the run with the front end of a one-and-one with 1:01 o play but Kaedon Trejo hit 3s at the 35- an 27 second marks and the game was tied at 52-52.

The Rattlers had the ball back with 19.9 seconds to go, out of a time out and Danville chose not to use the fouls they had to give and instead allowed Droemer to float a shot into the basket with :07 to go for the Rattlers’ first lead of the night.

A misfire on the opposite end was rebounded and put back in by Josh Street just before the buzzer to force overtime, tying the game at 54-54.

It was Street’s 15th rebound — he had two more in the overtime to finish with 17.

Street, who scored 14 points also started the overtime scoring with a basket that Watson answered to tie it again at 56-56 with 2:50 of the extra four minutes remaining.

Hilton’s fifth 3, giving him 23 on the night, gave Danville the lead back and the Little Johns scored nine straight points to pull out to a 65-56 lead.

Yariel Alvarez had two baskets in the run and would be the fourth Little John in double figures with 11.

The Rattlers managed only a free throw by Raggio the rest of the way.

Danville had jumped to an 8-2 lead early, then one of 18-8 before baskets by Jack Kirbo and Watson in the final minute of the quarter cut it to 18-12.

Raggio scored three times from the free throw line and again on an assist from Trejo in the second quarter to get Magazine within 22-19 but Danville scored the last six points of the half to lead 28-19.

The Danville lead fluctuated between five and nine through the third quarter before Hilton shot the Little Johns to the double digit lead with 4:25 to play.

Danville 65 Lady Rattlers 27

The conference front-running Lady Little Johns scored the first eight points of the game and would lead 19-4 with 2:50 left in the firtst half after a Maddie Stanley basket.

The Lady Rattlers (6-6, 1-2 Conference 2A-4) then went on a 9-0 run with Jordyn Krigbaum scoring five of the points and Kiara Vasuez the other four and it was 19-13 with 24.7 seconds before the half.

However, a 3 by Hally Rial and another Stanley basket after a steal pushed the Lady Little John lead back to 11 at 24-13 at halftime.

Rial, who scored 17, started the second half scoring with another 3 and the lead would reach 20 on a conventional three-point play by Alexis Minnie with 3:36 left in the third quarter.

A conventional three-point play by Vasquez, who led the Lady Rattlers with 13 points, got it back to 17 but by the end of the quarter Minnie, who led all players with 19 points, and Danville were up 50-24.

The Lady Rattlers were able to delay the sportsmanship rule for almost four minutes before the Lady Little Johns reached the 30-point lead plateau.

Danville 27 Jr. Lady Rattlers 20

In the only junior high action of the week, the Lady Rattlers (3-6, 0-2 Conference 2A-4) scored the first points of the game off of the opening tip then went silent for more than seven and a half minutes.

Nonetheless, between the Kajsiab Vang basket and one by Braleigh McCubbin Danville built only a 7-2 lead.

With the McCubbin basket starting it, it would be Magazine running off 10 straight points to lead 12-7 after a pair of Desitiny Corley free throws with 4:48 to go in the third quarter.

Danville scored the next seven again to take the lead before Elizabeth Greek tied it at 14-14 with a basket.

Greek tied the game again at 16 with 4:51 to play and she gave the Lady Rattlers a 17-16 edge with 4:23 to play but Danville again scored the next six, all coming from the free throw line — the Lady Little Johns shot 28 free throws to 12 by Magazine.

The only basket of the quarter for Danville, a 3 by Addey Wright made it 25-18 with 1:45 left after a basket by Ana Mikles got it to 25-20, two more free throws set the final.

Greek led Magazine with nine points and Corley had nine rebounds. Wright led all players with 10 points.