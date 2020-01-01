Booneville’s Cam Brasher and Ethan Pirraglia were selected to the Times Record’s Best Of Preps team released on Christmas Day.

Both Brasher and Pirraglia were members of the 21-man offensive squad.

Brasher, a fullback, got the nod after a season in which he ran for 1,025 yards and 17 touchdowns on 158 carries. He also caught five passes for another 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Brasher also had a pair of two-point conversions for a total of 118 points.

Pirraglia, who has so far received three offers to play college football, made the field despite missing two weeks during nonconference play due to an injury early in the season opener.

Both Brasher and Pirraglia were named All State by Conference 3A-1 coaches.

The two football players join cross country runner Austin Hill and tennis players tennis players Allison Michael and Layla Bryum with invites to the Best of the River Valley Preps banquet on May 29.

Hill landed a spot on the BOP cross country team after placing one of the area’s top times (18:25.3) in the Class 3A state meet at Hot Springs.

Hill was 19th overall at the state meet and also won the 3A-4 district meet.

Michael and Byrum were the district runner-up in girls tennis and qualified for the state tournament.

Emmitt Smith, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL’s all-time career leading rusher, will be the guest speaker at the fourth annual River Valley Best of Preps banquet.

The Best of Preps banquet will take place on May 29, at the Fort Smith Convention Center. The event is hosted by the Times Record and is presented by Arvest and Taco Bell.

In his 15 seasons in the National Football League, Smith amassed many records that still stand today, including the most career rushing yards and the most career rushing touchdowns. Smith’s impressive resume includes three Super Bowl championships as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

As a first-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, Smith was the cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys’ offense for 13 seasons. The eight-time Pro Bowler was the first player in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in 11 consecutive seasons and on Oct. 27, 2002, he surpassed Walter Payton as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.