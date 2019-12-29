Former Booneville volleyball standout Aleeah Blansett recently completed her freshman season at Seminole State College of Oklahoma.

Appearing in 21 of the Trojans’ 27 matches, Blansett accumulated 31 kills and 74 blocks in 46 sets played. She had a hitting percentage of .284.

One of her better matches came against Labette (Kansas) Community College on Oct. 21, when Blansett racked up three kills and eight blocks.

The Trojans finished 6-21 on the season, but did defeat NCAA Division II school Henderson State in an exhibition match that didn’t count on the record.