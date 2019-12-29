Northside's seniors, including Jaylin Williams, had already won a state championship.

What they didn't have was a first-place trophy from their hometown Coca-Cola Classic. But they do now.

Behind a 20-point performance by Williams, named the tournament's MVP, the Grizzlies went out and got that Coke Classic championship, using a decisive run to start the second half to eventually beat Little Rock Hall, 43-38, Saturday night at the Stubblefield Center.

Northside also avenged a loss to Hall two seasons ago in the Coke semifinals. Last season, the Grizzlies dropped another Coke semifinal, this time to Bryant on a buzzer-beating shot.

"We lost in our 10th grade year in the semifinals, then we lost it last year in the semifinals, so our mindset coming into this was we needed to at least get one (Coke title) before we graduated," Williams said. "We came out here and did what we needed to do and we got the win."

Northside coach Eric Burnett also noticed the sense of urgency Williams and his fellow seniors had going into the tournament.

"Jaylin said something the other day; we were at practice and he said, 'Fellas, I know we need to win this, we don't have a Coke Classic championship,'" Burnett said. "Then I got to thinking about that and before the game, I didn't realize that Jaylin's sophomore year, that's when Isaiah (Joe) went out and scored 43 and they (Hall) beat us in overtime.

"Then last year, (Bryant) hits that last-second bucket, and so these guys were hungry, they were wanting this championship so they can have that with their state championship trophy from last year."

Early on, it seemed as if the Grizzlies (9-4) were going to easily roll to the win. They scored the game's first six points and also built an early 8-1 lead.

Hall, however, gradually came back to cut Northside's lead to one point at the half, 18-17. What concerned Burnett was his team having a hard time making buckets, as the Grizzlies converted just five field goals in the opening half.

"(At halftime), I just told them, we're killing ourselves," Burnett said. "I said I would give up 17 points in the half any night; that's pretty good defense, but we were just killing ourselves on the other end of the floor.

"I thought if we came out and got a couple of buckets up on them, then I was just going to sit back and play our base defense and let them come to us and I thought we did that, and we got some rebounds and we got out and got some transition buckets."

The Grizzlies responded with an 11-0 run to start the second half. Williams had a dunk during that run, while Jacob Joe capped the run with a 3-pointer, giving Northside a 29-17 lead.

Joe's 3 turned out to be the only trey Northside made in the game.

"We've got to shoot the basketball better. ... (Making 3-pointers) is something we've got to do better because Jaylin's going to draw a lot of attention when we start conference play and we've got to be able to knock down shots to kind of bust that open," Burnett said.

Another catalyst in that run was the play of senior guard Garrett Keller, who made several assists. One was off a time out, as he took the inbounds pass and found a wide open Williams near the basket, and Williams was able to finish the play.

"I thought (Keller) played really good defense (Saturday) and handled the ball really well for us," Burnett said. "We've just got to kind of build on that and we just can't have a half like we had the first half."

Hall closed to within six late in the game. But Williams was able to make a big three-point play, giving Northside some breathing room with a 42-33 lead with 1:24 left.

Along with his 20 points, Williams nearly had a double-double as he grabbed nine rebounds. He also went 8-of-9 from the foul line.

"I came into this tournament wanting to win it, so whatever I had to do to win, that's all I was going to try to do," Williams said. "I felt like I could have played better the first two games and better this last game, but we got the wins and that's what matters the most."

Another senior, Noah Gordon, added eight points on 4-of-6 shooting. He and junior Jacob Joe were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Grizzlies, who have now won seven straight games, are off until next Saturday, when they return to Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse to face Greenwood.