The Muldrow Lady Bulldogs' bid for a third-straight appearance in Tulsa's Tournament of Champions title game was denied.

Undefeated Booker T. Washington (Tulsa), ranked No. 4 in 6A, pulled away in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Lady Bulldogs, 62-48, in Friday's semifinals at Oral Roberts University.

Muldrow (6-2), which reached the TOC title game two seasons ago and won it all last season, will drop into the third-place game — set for 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs will play the loser of Friday's other semifinal, between Adair and Moore.

BTW led 14-8 after one quarter before starting the second quarter on a 6-1 run, extending its lead to double digits, 20-9. The Lady Hornets then led 30-19 at halftime.

Muldrow senior forward Taylen Collins finished with 19 points. She had 15 of those in the first half, and also accounted for all eight of the Lady Bulldogs' points in the opening quarter.