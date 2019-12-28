After not making it to the Coca-Cola Classic title game a season ago, the Northside Grizzlies made sure they reached it this time.

The Grizzlies rolled past Little Rock Fair, 58-29, in the Coke Classic semifinals Friday night at UAFS Stubblefield Center.

With the win, their sixth straight, the Grizzlies (8-4) will reach the Coke Classic title game. Last season, they were defeated by Bryant in the semifinals on a shot at the buzzer.

Northside will face Little Rock Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Coke Classic championship.

In Friday's win, the Grizzlies jumped out to a 12-2 lead and never let Fair get on a major run. Northside led 16-7 at the end of one quarter and 29-18 at halftime.

Then, the Grizzlies posted a 19-5 third-quarter edge to build a commanding 48-23 advantage.

Two Northside players reached double figures. Senior Jaylin Williams ended up with 11 points and also had seven rebounds, as Northside held a 39-28 edge on the boards.

Williams also made two 3-point baskets and blocked five shots.

Another senior, Noah Gordon, added 10 points and went 5-of-7 from the foul line.

The Grizzlies shot 49% for the game (21-of-43), while holding Fair to 23 percent from the field (11-of-48).

LR Hall 48, Southside 31

For one half, the Mavericks were right there with Little Rock Hall. In fact, Southside led 14-13 at the break.

But in the second half, it was all Hall, starting with a 20-7 third-quarter edge. Hall then maintained a double-digit lead in the final quarter en route to the win in Friday's semifinals.

Southside's top scorer was Josh Merrell, who had nine points.

The Mavericks will face Little Rock Fair for third place at 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

Pulaski Robinson 52, Charleston 49

The Charleston Tigers suffered a 52-49 loss to Joe T. Robinson Friday at the Coca-Cola Christmas Classic.

Brayden Ross had 26 points for the Tigers (5-4). Brandon Scott had 10 and Jordan Fenner added eight.