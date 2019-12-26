Playing in their third tournament of the season the Booneville Lady Cats and Bearcats will open the Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield on Friday.

Both the girls’ and boys’ teams will face Mulberry to open the tournament with tipoffs at 9 and approximately 10:30 a.m.

Playing in a tournament for the first time this season, both the Magazine teams will then follow by facing Vian, Okla.’s Lady Wolverines and Wolverines at about noon and 1:30 p.m.

A win or a loss by a Booneville team results in them playing on Saturday against Waldron or Hackett.

Consolation games between two losing schools will be held at 9 a.m. for girls and 10:30 for boys with winner’s bracket games at 3 p.m. for girls and 4:30 for boys.

A win or a loss by a Magazine team results in them playing on Saturday against Mansfield or Arkoma, Okla.

Consolation games between two losing schools will be held at noon for girls and 1:30 p.m. for boys with winner’s bracket games at 6 p.m. for girls and 7:30 for boys.

A first round win guarantees a third game with the third place games set for Monday at 3 for girls and 4:30 for boys, and the finals at 6 p.m. for girls and 7:30 for boys.