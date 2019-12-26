Magazine’s Lady Rattlers went into the Christmas break capping a series of three games in four days, and a run of playing five times in 10 days, by picking up a 64-53 confence win over Mountainburg Thursday.

Having lost at Lavaca on Tuesday the Lady Rattlers hit the break at 5-4 overall and 1-1 in 2A-4 West play.

The Rattlers enter the time off at 1-6 and 0-2 after Thursday’s 51-39 loss to Mountainburg.

The week began with a nonconference road losses at Mulberry.

Lady Rattlers 64

Mountainburg 53

The Lady Rattlers opened a 14-2 lead early in the game, led by as many as 16 in the second quarter, moved out to a 22-point lead in the third quarter then saw the Lady Dragons three times cut it to 13 with more than five minutes to play.

Kylie Robinson hit a pair of 3s to start the scoring and with Kiara Vasquez scoring the next eight points the Lady Rattlers led 14-2.

Vasquez hit a free throw with 55.9 seconds left in the quarter but Mountainburg was within 15-8 when the quarter ended.

Vasquez and Robinson would score 30 first half points and 53 in the game with Robinson accounting for 27 and Vasquez 26. They also had 20 rebounds with Vasquez grabbing 11 and Robinson nine.

With the pair dominating the second quarter scoring as the Lady Rattlers opened a 24-8 lead with 5:43 left in the half.

A basket by Mountainburg’s Jordan Watkins got the Lady Dragons back within 27-18 with 57 seconds left in the half but two free throws by Vasquez and baskets by Vasquez and Tannea Thomas, on an assist from Vasquez, pushed it to 33-18 at the half.

A 3 by Raymie Davis made it a 20-point lead just 1:07 into the second half and a 3 by Robinson had it at 22, 45-23 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.

A 49-30 lead at the start of the final quarter soon became one of just 51-38 as Maley Brooks hit a pair of 3s for the Lady Dragons and baskets by Watkins and Haley Reed again trimmed it to 13.

Reed, Brooks, and Maddox McDonald all scored 11 for the Lady Dragons.

Each time Mountainburg threatened, the Lady Rattlers stymied a comeback attempt, eventually going up 59-43 on a Jordyn Krigbaum free throw with 2:47 to play.

Three scores in the final minute allowed Mountainburg to get back to within 11 at the end.

Mountainburg 51

Rattlers 39

The game was scoreless for almost four minutes until Nate Bryan hit a 3. It was 5-0 after a Kaedon Trejo basket with 2:47 left in the opening quarter.

Moutainburg would take its first lead on a 3 by Sam Ortlieb 4:40 before halftime and, after William King and Cameron Raggio baskets gave the Rattlers the lead back, Ortleib, on his way to 19 points, scored again to tie it at 13.

A 3 by Waylon Cluck put Mountainburg back in front and Cluck, who finished with 14, would score again for a 19-13 lead.

Jacob Hall hit a shot and Trejo a free throw before the half and it was 19-16.

Mountainburg opened a 30-18 lead on two more from Ortleib with 3:46 left in the third quarter but Magazine cut the lead in half behind four points form Trejo, who scored 12 to lead the Rattlers, and two from Hall, who finished with eight.

A 3 by Ortleib and another by Austin Byron restored the 12-point Dragon lead.

Magazine again got it to six on a bucket from Hall with 7:51 to play but Ortleib again threw in another 3.

Raggio converted a pair of free throw tosses to make it 39-32 with 7:16 to go but the Rattlers didn’t score from almost three minutes and by the time Trejo hit a 3 then it was 46-35.

Lavaca 63 Lady Rattlers 48

The final can be misleading. Magazine actually tok a 33-32 lead with six minutes to play in the third quarter on a basket by Kiara Vasquez.

That was the fourth lead change of the half and 11th of the night.

Vasquez, who led the Lady Rattlers with 25 pointsto go with seven rebounds and four assists, scored again with 4:17 left in the quarter to cut a Lavaca lead to 36-35 but the Lady Arrows scored the next six points on 3s by Sierra Lamb and Shailey Rudd and led 42-35.

A free throw by Hannah Green, who scored seven points and had seven rebounds, and two more by Vasquez got the Lady Rattlers back to within 42-38 with 7:40 to go.

Lamb, who scored 29 points, started a stretch that saw the lead reach double digits in less than two minutes before a 3 by Kylie Robinson cut it back to 49-42. Robinson finished with 11 points.

After a conventional three-point play by Rudd, who scored 17 points and had eight rebounds, made it a 10 point deficit again, a 3 by Jordyn Krigbaum had the Lady Rattlers cut the deficit to seven at 52-45 with 4:38 to play. However, Lavaca scored the next six points again to lead by 13.

A conventional three-point play by Vasquez with 2:09 to play made it a 10-point game but Magazine would not score again.

Magazine scored its first four points at the free throw line — they had only one other opportunity in the first half — then had Vasquez twice feed Green for the lead.

A basket by Tannea Thomas made it 12-11 before a 3 by Lamb changed the lead for the seventh time.

Lavaca went on to lead by as many as seven before Vasquez and Robinson, on three straight assists from Raymie Davis, got it to 29-27 at the half.

Vasquez then accounted for Magazine’s first eight points of the second half.

Lavaca 71 Rattlers 29

Lavaca jumped out to a 4-0 lead but for the first 5:15 it was a game.

Baskets by Nate Bryan and Ashton Droermer tied the game and one by Brady Watson gave Magazine a 6-4 lead. After a Golden Arrow free throw Jacob Hall scored and it was 8-7.

Lavaca scored the next 18 points and went on to open a 28-point lead before settling for a 38-12 halftime advantage after Watson’s third basket of the night.

Cam Raggio, who didn’t score in the first half, scored five third quarter points but the Arrows continued to pull away, leading by as many as 37.

With the sportsmanship rule running clock in the final quarter the Rattlers managed just four points on baskets by Ethan Staton and Hayden Littleton

Hall and Droemer led Magazine with eight points. Andrew Wright had 10 and Drake Grantham nine to lead the 14 Lavaca scorers.

Mulberry 30 Lady Rattlers 27

With 2:39 to play in the game at Mulberry Monday the Lady Rattlers took a 27-22 lead on a 3 by Kylie Robinson. Magazine was on an 11-1 run over eight minutes and all appeared to be well.

However, it would be Magazine’s final points of the night as the Lady Yellow Jackets scored the next eight points to win 30-27.

A conventional three-point play by Payton King 29 seconds after Robinson gave Magazine the five point lead made it 27-25 and a pair of free throws by Monica Fisk tied the game at 27-27. It was the seventh tie in the game.

After a Lady Rattler turnover, King scored again but failed on a chance for the third point.

After another Lady Rattler turnover a free two by Amee Parish set the final.

The only scoring in the game for over four and a half minutes came from the free throw line before Paige Childers scored the game’s first basket to give Mulberry a 4-2 lead.

Robinson scored Magazine’s first field goal, a 3, but Mulberry built a 9-5 lead by the end of the quarter.

The Lady Rattlers tied it at 9 on Vasquez’s first field goal, and again at 11 on a basket by Robinson but the Lady Yellow Jackets used a pair of Fisk buckets to lead 14-12 at the half.

Vasquez tied it again 30 seconds into the second half before Mulberry scored the next five points and after and went on to retake a five point lead with 2:43 to play in the third quarter.

Robinson and Vasquez were responsible for the 11-1 run that flipped the lead.

The two accounted for all but two Magazine points in the game with Vasquez scoring 13 and Robinson 12. Hannah Green had 10 rebounds.

Mulberry 63 Rattlers 46

Determining where the game got out of hand is not difficult.

The Rattlers and Yellow Jackets were tied at 25-25 coming out of halftime and again at 27-27 after a basket by Josh Brackett 28 seconds into the second half.

Mulberry then scored the next 14 points in just under three minutes — the Rattler bench wanted a goal tending call when the deficit was eight.

John Wilmoth hit a 3 on the ensuing possession and the lead was 11.

The lead grew to 15 before the quarter ended but the Rattlers were able to whittle it to nine at 46-37 after a Cameron Raggio basket with 7:18 to play.

That was as close as it would get.

Raggio would score twice more in the final quarter finishing with 20 points. He was the only Rattler in double figures and also added eight rebounds.

After Raggio cut it to 50-39 with 4:59 left the Yellow Jackets pushed it back to 15 in just 31 seconds and would actually lead by as many as 20 before Reese Nietert hit a 3 to finish the scoring.

Early on it was the Rattlers taking a 7-2 lead on a 3 by Kaedon Trejo and continuing to lead until a 3 by Rick Reeves gave the Yellow Jackets a 19-17 lead.

Trejo tied it again and a basket by Jacob Hall game Magazine the lead back.

Before the half ended Nate Bryan tied it again at 23 and William Kin gave the Rattlers a 25-23 before Adam Hoyle scored at the buzzer to tie the game at 25.

Hoyle scored 14 points to lead the Yellow Jackets. Kameron Keeling scored 12 and Reeves 11 for Mulberry.