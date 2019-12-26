The Booneville Bearcats fought back from a 10-point deficit against Lamar last Friday and seemed on the verge of doing to the Warriors what they did to Fountain Lake. But Lamar would have none of that as they scored the next 11 points and took a 70-59 win. That dropped the Bearcats’ record to 5-5, 1-2 in the conference.

The LadyCats (4-7, 0-3) also fell behind Lamar early and the Lady Warriors opened a 27-point lead. Booneville did fight back in the fourth quarter to make the score more respectable.

Booneville takes on Mulberry in the first round of the Bill Frye Classic on Friday with the girls opening up play at 9 a.m. The boys’ game with the Yellowjackets will immediately follow.

Lamar 59 LadyCats 40

Heaven Sanchez made a steal and layup to start the game, but the Lady Warriors promptly dropped three bonus balls, two by Lakyn Sanders, in a 15-0 run. Brooke Turner broke that run with a three of her own and Baylee Moses added another after hitting two free throws, but two more Lamar threes had them ahead 21-10 after one. Moses dropped another three-bomb on LHS to start the second period after ripping the ball away from a Lamar player but Sanders scored six points in the quarter, offsetting two Joleigh Tate layups, and Lamar led 32-17 at the break.

Moses kept Booneville hanging around in the third quarter, dropping a three, hitting from six and adding a free throw. It was 39-23 at that point but the Lady Warriors then put it away with a 11-0 run before Turner’s second three closed the period. Lamar’s largest lead was 58-31; Booneville closed the game on a 9-1 run. Moses had a layup and a three and fed Sanchez after a steal for the final margin.

Moses had four three-pointers in all and scored 22 points, almost getting a draw with Sanders (23 points) in the scoring category. But next for Booneville was Turner with six, while Amber Brown added 12 for Lamar and two others had seven or more points.

Lamar 70 Bearcats 59

The Warriors opened by scoring the first eight points before Jacob Herrera hit a free throw and a three-pointer. Andrew Mattson added another three, but in the interim Ethan Kendall had hit two bonus balls and took a 16-9 lead. Mattson cut the lead back to three but Kendall hit twice from the line for a five-point Warrior lead after one. They opened it back to 14 as Bradlee Kemp hit two threes and Jamarey Larkin another with Mattson providing the only Booneville basket in that time. Mason Goers then hit a three but Lamar got another flurry and made it 34-18. Booneville made a run late in the quarter as Evan Escobedo hit two from the line and after Herrera took a charge, Goers and Escobedo hit back-to-back threes to cut the lead to 8 but Kendall added two more from the line for a 38-28 Lamar lead at halftime.

After he drew another charge, Herrera hit a six-footer and Goers added another three to narrow the lead to five. Lamar made a six-point run but Herrera converted a three-point play and Mattson added two baskets to offset a Kemp tally. Escobedo then nailed another three to make it 49-44. Mattson answered another Lamar basket but the Cats then ran out of answers. Larkin and Kendall got layups to end the third quarter, then Jerron Massengale scored twice around a three-point play by Kendall and the lead for the Warriors grew to 16. Booneville had one more run as Blake Jones hit a layup, Costa added two free throws and Jones knocked down a bonus ball for 62-53. But Lamar had enough to stave off that rally and the Cats got no closer.

Mattson set a career high with 15 points; Goers and Herrera added 11 each and Escobedo scored eight. But Lamar put four players in double figures, led by Kendall who scored 21.