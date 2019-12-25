The 2019 Best of Preps football team includes the usual suspects from powerhouses Greenwood, Ozark and Poteau.

But it's not without some surprises, too.

The Van Buren Pointers have four players selected to this year's Best of Preps team, including three defensive standouts Cha'Raun Page, Devin Swearingen and Jaiden Henry.

Standout quarterback Gary Phillips is also on the squad.

Anytime the Greenwood Bulldogs don't reach the 6A title game, much less win it, it's always a little surprising. But it was business as usual as far as players earning accolades.

Defensive stars Eli Martin, Jayden Martin and Jordan Hanna earned top-billing on defense.

Greenwood quarterback Jace Presley threw for 3,151 yards and 37 touchdowns, easily earning Best of Preps status. Teammates Nathan Wilkinson, Treyton Dawson and Nathan Nethers also earned BOP status.

State champion Poteau had three offensive stars —Easton Francis, Mason Barcheers and Kennedy Thornburg — who started BOP status with defensive stars Vaka Tuefua, Kagan Stockton and Dauntay Warren.

Ozark senior Bryant Burns is among four teammates named to the team. Burns and Will Timmerman represent the offense, and defensive stars Eli Munnerlyn and Keystan Durning were also named to the BOP team.

Mansfield quarterback Ethan Stovall was named to the BOP team for the second year in a row. The school's all-time leading passer has two other teammates named as well — wide receiver and kick return specialist Layton Howard and defensive back Tyler Holmes.

The Alma Airedales, who defied logic by reaching the second round of post-season following an 0-5 start, had four players recognized, including star receiver Grayson Bailey.

Alma defensive standouts Josh Davis, Karsten Beneux and Gabe Jensen were honored as well.

Vian, which reached the 2A finals, had four players honored, defensive stars Elijah Wright and Elijah Mendoza, and offensive stars Will Lyons and Gray Cloud.

Sallisaw's Bryce Smithson, Jace Nicholson and Sawyer Pool were recognized for their play.

Northside's Tyheen Prosise and Stetson Van Metre and the Spiro duo of Malik Roberson and Conner Rodgers were also selected.