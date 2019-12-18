The Magazine Rattlers picked up their first win of the season Friday night 57-45 over Western Yell County in front of a home crowd, after the Lady Rattlers rallied from a 15 point deficit to knock off the Lady Wolverines 56-54.

The Ratters used an 11-0 second quarter run to take control then had Cameron Raggio take over down the stretch.

A pair of free throws by Shayden Deeds gave the Wolverines a 10-9 lead with 2:25 left in the first quarter but the Rattlers took the lead on a basket by Ashton Droemer and with Raggio, Josh Brackett, and Droemer all scoring again before the quarter ended it was 17-10.

A 3 by Brackett, giving him 11 points at that point, made it 20-10 16 seconds into the second quarter.

Free throw shooting kept Western Yell in it. The Wolverinees would make their first 10 and were 11-of-12 in the half. They got a Payden Jackson basket just before the half to stay within 35-29.

The third quarter was an exercise in futility as neither team scored — Raggio blocked three WYC shots in the quarter — until Jacob Hall got a shot to fall on one of Brackett’s four assists.

Jackson scored the next five points and WYC trailed only 37-34 when the final quarter began.

Brackett scored at the 6:55 mark of the fourth quarter. He couldn’t get the and-one free throw to fall but Magazine was up two possessions.

The Rattlers would go on to make it a 7-0 run that would decide the outcome. Brady Watson had a basket, Raggio a free throw and Droemer’s bucket made it 44-34 with 4:52 to play.

After WYC cut it to 44-38 Raggio scored the next seven points, and a basket by Watson pushed it to 51-38 with 3:07 to go.

Raggio scored 23 points, had 11 rebounds and blocked seven shots in the game.

Brackett finished with 14 for the Rattlers and Jackson scored 25 to lead all players. Deeds hit a 3 to close the scoring and finished with 11 points.

Lady Rattlers 56 WYC 54

With Kylie Robinson hitting a pair of 3s and getting the rare four-point play on the second effort, the Lady Rattlers scored the final seven points of the first half to start their eventual comeback.

Maria Freto had given the Lady Wolverines a 29-14 lead with a basket with 1:20 left in the half but Robinson hit a 3, on an assist from Raymie Davis to make it 29-17 with 17.6 seconds left in the half, and, after a steal, she hit another and was fouled. After the free throw it was 29-21 at the half.

At that point Robinson had hit four 3s. She would make a fifth to start Magazine’s third quarter scoring on her way to a 28 point night that also included eight rebounds and six steals.

After Robinson drew attention, Kiara Vasquez hit three 3s of her own, the third getting the Lady Rattlers within 44-38 with 20 seconds left in the quarter.

Trough three quarters Robinson and Vasquez, who finished with 19, had accounted for all but two of the Lady Rattler points.

A couple of free throws by Hannah Green, who was at that point the only other Lady Rattler to score, cut it to 44-40 and when Tannea Thomas scored with 5:48 left it was a one-point game at 45-44.

Robinson scored on Davis’ sixth assist with 5:16 to play and the Lady Rattlers had their first lead since it was 7-4 after Robinson’s first 3.

There would then be five straight lead changes with a pair of Robinson free throws making it 50-49 with 3:27 to play.

Another Robinson basket 38 seconds later pushed the lead to three but that would be as big as it would get as Lindsey Gillespie hit two big shots for WYC.

A free throw by Rachel Rodriguez would make it 54-52 with 1:35 to play.

That made it nine times Magazine sent Rodriguez to the free throw line, fueling her way to a 27 point game that included 18 rebounds.

Another Robinson free throw with 56.6 seconds to go gave Magazine a 55-52 lead and one by Jordyn Krigbaum with 6.7 remaining made it 56-54 and time expired as the players battled for a loose rebound.

Union Christian 45 Rattlers 44

The Magazine Rattlers erased all but one of a 14-point deficit at Union Christian Academy Tuesday night, but couldn’t get a last second shot to fall for the win and fell to the Eagles, 45-44.

However, there had been two points taken off the scoreboard earlier in the game.

With 6:10 to play in the first half Buck Chappel took a time out after one of his team’s 14-first half turnovers. Out of the time out the officials gave the ball to a Rattler.

Six seconds after the ball was in-bounded, Cameron Raggio scored to make it 25-15. Another 10 seconds later officials were questioned as to who should have had possession.

The decision made was for the score to revert to 25-13 with Union having possession, but the clock stayed at 5:56 left in the half.

A 3 by Jackson Keith on the ensuing possession made it 28-13 with 5:51 left in the half. Then the Rattlers began to chip away.

Josh Brackett scored eight points over the final 4:50 of the half and with a basket by Raggio and a free throw by Ashton Droemer, Magazine had gotten within 31-24.

A bucket by Jacob Hall and a pair of Raggio free throws would get the Rattlers within 31-28 at the 6:07 mark of the third quarter but Union stretched the lead back to nine before settling for a 37-32 lead through three quarters.

Hall scored twice to get Magazine within five in the final quarter and a 3 by Droemer cut it to 43-39 with 2:21 left.

Union scored only at the free throw line in the final quarter but the Eagles were just 5-for-14.

A basket by Raggio with 1:44 to play got it back to a one possession game at 44-41 and a 3 by Droemer with 21 seconds left cut it to 45-44.

The Rattlers got a break with two missed free throws with 12.5 seconds to go and, after another miss, looked to have gotten a steal by Kaedon Trejo but he collided with an Eagle near the basket and lost the ball out of bounds.

A rebound foul on Union’s end would be just the Eagle’s sixth of the half but Magazine had the ball with a chance.

A try by Brackett was offline and time expired before the rebound was possessed.

Droemer led the Rattlers with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Raggio, Brackett, and Brady Watson all scored eight with Raggio adding nine rebounds.

John-Stephen Peoples had 18, Kyle Curtis 12, and Keith 11 for Union. Keith also had 13 rebounds.

Lady Rattlers 55 Union 49

The Lady Rattlers also had a 14-point second half lead get away.

After Kiara Vasquez scored 18 first half points the Lady Rattlers led 31-18 and a 3 by Jordan Krigbaum made it 34-20 with 6:14 left in the quarter.

The Lady Rattlers continued to lead by double digits until a basket by Anna Dunaway made it 40-32 with 20 seconds left in the quarter.

Carlee Parrish scored her only points of the night on Vasquez’s third of a team best four assists just before the quarter ended to make it 42-32, but Union went on an 11-0 run over the next 4:39 to take a 43-42 lead on a basket by Ashley Turner.

Vasquez scored the next four points and the Lady Rattlers were up 46-43 with 1:40 to play.

From there it became a free throw shooting game with Kylie Robinson and Krigbaum combining to make seven of eight in the final minute.

A basket by Krigbaum after a steal by Vasquesz had made it 51-47 with 27 seconds to go.

Vasquez finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Robinson and Krigbaum both scored 11 and Hannah Green added 10 rebounds.

Dunaway, a freshman, scored 22 points and Leah Hein added 14 for Union. Kylie Garrity had nine rebounds.