The Booneville senior boys were down four points in the fourth quarter at Fountain Lake last Friday and the Cobra faithful were bringing the noise.

The Bearcats silenced them in the last three minutes. Blake Jones hit a three and then made a steal which eventually resulted in a Mason Goers putback. The Cats then put it away at the line and took a 42-38 win. Booneville thus kept pure their boys’ senior high varsity record against the Cobras in all sports at 9-0.

Previously, they had dropped a decision at Atkins as two Red Devils scored more than 20 points in a 72-57 AHS win.

The LadyCats suffered two close losses; at Atkins they finished the game with four players but outscored the Lady Red Devils after becoming shorthanded. Baylee Moses led the comeback which fell short at 46-41. Booneville had a fourth-quarter lead at Fountain Lake before the Lady Cobras outscored the LadyCats 15-4 in that period to take a six-point win.

Booneville hosts Two Rivers for a four game night on Friday in their last action before Christmas break.

Bearcats 42 Fountain Lake 38

After the Cobras scored first Mason Goers turned a steal into a layup and Jacob Herrera scored. The junior then took a charge and Goers followed with a putback before Austin Hill scored twice. FL responded with the last 5 points of the quarter to narrow the lead to 10-7. Herrera started the second quarter with a three but Fountain Lake eventually tied the score at 15 on a Colton McMullin three. The teams traded baskets before Andrew Mattson took a charge. The senior then took a pass from Herrera for a basket with 8 seconds left, but that was enough time for McMullin to sink a long three at the buzzer and the Cobras led 20-19 at the break.

That awakened the Cats as Hill, Zac Costa and Goers all got layups to start the second half. A Herrera three made it 28-22 but Andrew Overton scored twice and McMullin converted a three-point play as FL retook the lead. But this time it was Booneville who hit the late three-pointer as Herrera converted for a 31-29 Bearcat lead after three. However the Cobras got six more points from Overton—he finished with 17—and a McMullin three to offset one by Herrera and the Cobras led 38-34 with under three minutes left.

But Blake Jones, who had not scored in the game, hit a three-pointer and then swiped a pass at the other end. He couldn’t score but Goers was there for a putback and a 39-38 BHS lead. The Cobras then missed a wide-open layup and Evan Escobedo was fouled, hitting one of two. Fountain Lake worked for the last shot but threw one out of bounds. Forced to foul, the Cobras got to Costa, who was 0-for-4 on the night and a 36% foul shooter for the season. But the junior calmly made both to seal the win.

Herrera hit four three-balls and led Booneville with 14 points while Goers scored eight and grabbed six rebounds. Costa and Hill scored six each.

Fountain Lake 44 LadyCats 38

Brooke Turner was on fire early, hitting three three-pointers in the first three minutes, but she would not score again. However, the LadyCats kept the lead because Heaven Sanchez also hit a three and got a steal and layup as Booneville led 14-10 after one. The sophomore would add another basket, Hayley Roberts got a free throw to go and Baylee Moses recovered a Booneville miss for another two points and a 19-12 lead. But the Lady Cobras responded with a 15-3 run with Presley Hamric scoring nine of those points. They led 27-22 at that point before Sanchez and Joleigh Tate each hit two free throws to narrow the lead to one at halftime.

The BHS defense clamped down and did not allow Fountain Lake anything in the first seven minutes of the third quarter. Lindsay Wallace got a putback, Moses scored twice and Sanchez finished the 8-0 run with a steal and layup. Jill Norman broke the Lady Cobra scoring drought but BHS took a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Tate rebounded a Moses miss for a basket to start the fourth quarter but Hamric again led the Lady Cobra charge. She would score 10 points in the game-deciding 13-0 run. Sanchez got a putback to narrow it to four but the LadyCats got no closer.

Sanchez led Booneville with 13 points; Moses and Turner added nine each and Moses also collected 11 rebounds. Wallace set a new team record by taking four charges in the game, giving her a team-high seven on the season which is tied for first in the state as well. But Hamric dominated for the Lady Cobras, with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Atkins 46 LadyCats 41

Booneville took an early 5-2 lead with Baylee Moses and Heaven Sanchez getting the baskets. Atkins scored the next five points but Moses then hit a layup, Wallace added a basket and free throw and Joleigh Tate hit from six for a 12-9 Booneville lead after one. Atkins hit the first five in the second quarter to retake the lead before Brooke Turner fired in a three-pointer. It remained close throughout the rest of the period as a Moses layup tied it at 19 but after an Atkins basket, Ashton Dillard filched a pass and went all the way for a basket and a 22-19 Lady Red Devil lead at halftime.

AHS went on top by seven before Moses scored a layup and hit from three-land, then Turner splashed her second three of the game and BHS was within 29-27. Hayley Roberts then answered an Atkins free throw with a basket but Lindsey Cox hit two from the line for a 32-29 lead after three. Atkins then scored nine in a row, the last coming on a steal and layup from Cox which also fouled out Sanchez. With Wallace previously picking up her fifth foul and Booneville having only six players available, the LadyCats were forced to play with just four on the court. At that point Atkins led 41-30.

But Moses then acted like she was in two places at once, getting a steal and a free throw, then converting an offensive rebound into another. Atkins called time out but Moses was promptly at it again, stealing another inbound pass for a basket, and then she was fouled after another steal and hit both shots to make it 42-37. Cox hit two from the line which was answered by a Tate layup and then Moses replied to another Atkins basket. She then got yet another steal and passed to Turner for a three-point attempt which would have made it a one-possession game. But it was off the mark and Atkins only just survived.

Moses ended with 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Turner was next in scoring with six points. Cox led Atkins with 18.

Atkins 72 Bearcats 57

The Red Devils took an early 9-3 lead before Evan Escobedo hit two free throws and converted a rebound to a basket. However, Mike Dunagan replied with the last seven points of the quarter and Atkins led 16-7. Mason Goers hit back-to-back threes to begin the second period but Dunagan and Eli Roberson had scored in the meantime and it was 19-13 at that point. London Lee followed with a layup but the Red Devils scored the next seven and also hit a three at the horn after Austin Hill had cashed in a bonus ball. Atkins led 32-22 at halftime.

Booneville hung with Atkins for most of the third period; Jacob Herrera scored twice, Hill hit a three and Escobedo added a layup and Booneville was within 38-31. But Dunagan then converted a three-point play; Zac Costa responded with two baskets but the Red Devils ran off the last 10 points of the quarter to take command 53-35 after three. Booneville tried to make a run at the hosts early in the fourth quarter as Herrera converted a three-point play. But that only made it 59-42 as Roberson had converted two baskets in the interim. That was the last run the Cats had in them until very late. Herrera finished with 15 points with Costa adding 12 and Goers 10, while Roberson scored 25 and Dunagan 22 for the Red Devils.