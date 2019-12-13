Alma 57, Tulsa Hale 26

BOYS — The balanced Alma Airedales ran their record to 5-0 Thursday with a 57-26 rout of Tulsa Hale at the Durant Tournament.

Bobby Winfrey and Drew Battles hit three 3-pointers to pace the Airedales. Alma led 15-9 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Winfrey and Battles had 11 each, and Nathan Whalen and D.J. George added nine and eight points, respectively.

Winfrey sparked a second half run with three triples.

Demetrius Hill led Hale with 15 points.

Alma plays Tulsa Union today at 5:45 p.m.

Arkadelphia 68, Clarksville 52

BOYS — Arkadelphia handed Clarksville a 68-52 loss Thursday night at the Battle of the Ridge Tournament.

Cole Clark led the Panthers with 23 points. Garrett Waddill had 10, and Braden Payne and Cameron Patterson and Owen Ashlock finished with four apiece.

John Foster Case had three points and Abel Dean finished with two.

Westmoore 60, Alma 36

GIRLS — The Alma Lady Airedales dropped a 60-36 decision to Westmoore, Okla. Thursday at the Durant Tournament.

Lydia Mann led the Lady Airedales (2-3) with 17 points. Senior Hillary Mata finished with nine points.

Alma will face Springdale/Durant today at 1:40 p.m.

Blytheville 63, Southside 27

BOYS — The Southside Mavericks dropped a 63-27 decision to Blytheville Thursday at the Arvest Hoopfest Tournament at Rogers Heritage High School.

The Mavericks play Mount Vernon, Mo. today at 4 p.m.

Mykale Franks led the Mavericks Thursday with 10 points.