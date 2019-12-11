Magazine’s senior high teams were swept by Acorn Thursday night in their only action of the week, losing the girls game 66-33 and the boys game 74-51.

Acorn, who will be a conference opponent during the next cycle, took advantage of a Lady Rattler roster that was missing one of their top scorers in Kylie Robinson -- she was forced to miss a game due to an ejection against Scranton on Nov. 24.

During the game the Lady Rattlers (2-2) also had Tannea Thomas and Carlee Parrish go to the bench with injuries, with Thomas’ being a recurring hip injury and Parrish’s an ankle issue.

The Lady Rattlers took an early 4-2 lead on a 3 by Raymie Davis and after Sophie Jackson hit a 3 for the Lady Tigers, a free throw by Kiara Vasquez tied the score at 5-5.

Acorn then went on a 10-0 run over the next three minutes before baskets by Thomas and Hannah Green cut it back to 15-9. However, another six straight by Acorn made it 21-9.

The deficit was 16 less than two minutes in to the second quarter but the Lady Rattlers were able to keep it from getting worse the rest of the half, trailing by that amount, 37-21, at the intermission.

Acorn stretched its advantage to as many as 24 in the third quarter as Vasquez scored seven of her team’s eight third quarter points before going to the bench with her fifth foul.

Vasquez finished with 16 points and Jordyn Krigbaum scored seven. Sunshine Butterfield and Lexi Powell both scored 12 for Acorn.

Magazine did get 12 rebounds from Green and 11 from Thomas.

The Lady Tigers made it a sportsmanship rule lead with 5:07 to play.

Lauren Littleton scored her first points of the season for the Lady Rattlers late in the game.

Acorn 74 Rattlers 51

With 1:52 remaining in the first half Cameron Raggio took a bounce pass from Jacob Hall and scored an easy basket to pull the Rattlers within 28-27 and Magazine was on a 6-0 run.

That gave Raggio seven points, but he would finish with only nine points on the night.

There would be two opportunities for the Rattlers to take a lead for the first time since the 5:43 mark of the opening quarter but the next points be from Acorn’s Damian Bohlman and Mathew Chaney scored just :03 before the half after tracking down a loose rebound and it was 33-27.

Chane led all players with 23 points and Jacob Moore added 18 points for the Tigers.

Acorn went on to score the first six points of the second half, the last coming on a technical foul free throw and the lead was a dozen, 39-27.

A couple of Ashton Droemer free throws interrupted the run but by the time Brady Watson scored Magazine’s first basket of the it would be 49-31 with 2:57 left in the third quarter.

Watson led the Rattlers with 10 points off the bench to go with seven rebounds. Raggio also had seven rebounds.

It was 54-35 at the end of the quarter and the lead was 18 to the eventual 23 the rest of the night.