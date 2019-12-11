The senior high teams participated in the Battle on the Border at Arkoma last week, with the Bearcats taking third place and the LadyCats getting a record-shattering win after losing the first two games.

The boys edged McCurtain in the first round before giving Kinta, the defending Oklahoma Class B state champion, all they could handle in the semifinals. They pulled away from the host Mustangs in the second half on Saturday to take third place.

After losing to McCurtain and Kinta in the first two rounds, the LadyCats found their stride against Arkoma, as Shelby Posey scored 25 points on the way to an 82-20 win. It is the largest margin of victory for any Booneville basketball team and the LadyCats also had 21 assists to break a 13-year-old record.

The teams will travel to Fountain Lake on Friday and play Lamar at home next Tuesday.

Bearcats 37 McCurtain 34

Booneville scored the first 8 points of the game as Jacob Herrera came out firing with a layup and a three-pointer with Andrew Mattson adding a basket and Zac Costa a free throw before the Bulldogs finally tallied. Blake Jones added two more threes and Booneville led 16-3 before McCurtain hit for the last five points of the quarter. They would close within five midway of the second quarter before Jones hit another bonus ball for 23-15; it was 25-20 at the half.

The scoring slowed way down in the third quarter as the only Booneville points came on a Costa steal and layup, with McCurtain scoring six to pull within one point after three. Mattson knocked down two free throws but the Bulldogs then rallied to take the lead at 31-29. London Lee, who had scored three points all season, then came up huge with two three-pointers followed by a steal and layup to make it 37-33. McCurtain got a free throw, but the Booneville defense allowed no more points.

Jones led the Cats with 9 points as Herrera and Lee tallied eight each. Costa was stellar on defense with six steals and Herrera and Mattson each took a charge.

McCurtain 58 LadyCats 34

The Lady Bulldogs took a 6-2 lead but with Baylee Moses hitting two free throws and a basket and Joleigh Tate adding a layup, they tied the score at 8 before McCurtain hit a free throw at the end of the period. Tate tied it up with a free throw but Booneville was outscored 14-2 the rest of the period. Moses had the only basket and Booneville trailed 23-11 at halftime.

McCurtain also got the first basket of the second half before Moses dropped in a three-pointer and added an 8-footer after a Lady Bulldog basket. However, the Oklahoma squad then went on a rampage scoring the next 12 points to put the game out of reach. Moses did hit another bonus ball at the end of the third quarter but that only served to narrow the gap to 39-20. Brooke Turner launched a three in reply to a McCurtain basket but the Lady Bulldogs answered every Booneville flurry and pulled away even more late. Moses led Booneville with 16 points and Tate added nine.

Kinta 45 LadyCats 38

Booneville grabbed an early 8-5 lead as Brooke Turner fired in a three-pointer and Heaven Sanchez made good on a three-point play and added another layup. Lindsay Wallace added two baskets and Shelby Posey, who had missed the McCurtain game due to injury, got one as well and the LadyCats led 14-11 after one. Points were harder to come by for both teams in the second quarter; Posey, Wallace and Joleigh Tate all had baskets with Kinta managing only five points in the quarter, and BHS led 20-16 at the break.

The LadyCats increased their lead to nine early in the third quarter on a Tate layup, two free throws by Sanchez and a Posey three. However, the Lady Eagles, and specifically Sarah Ford, got hot. Ford dropped a three and added a layup to start a 12-2 run to put them in front. Sanchez hit two from the line but Ford got a putback and the Lady Eagles added a three at the buzzer for 35-31. Booneville quickly hit the front again as Tate and Baylee Moses each got a steal and layup sandwiching a Sanchez free throw to make it 36-35. But Kinta didn’t allow another point until Tate hit with 15 seconds left; meanwhile the Lady Eagles scored 10 straight to take the game.

Sanchez led the LadyCats with 10 points; Posey added nine with Tate getting eight points and 10 rebounds. Moses was limited to a single basket.

Kinta 56 Bearcats 51

An Austin Hill three-pointer—he also missed the game against McCurtain due to an illness—put the Bearcats on top 7-3 before a flurry by the Eagles sent them out front. Mason Goers hit a pair of free throws and a Jacob Herrera basket made it 11-9 before Kinta tied it after one. A Blake Jones three negated an Eagle basket to start the second period and after Kinta took a 17-14 lead Herrera scored a layup and Hill hit another three-ball for 19-17. Kinta then tied it three times before eventually going up 27-24 just before the period ended, but Goers converted a three-point play to knot the halftime score at 27.

Goers would add a layup to start the third quarter and a Jones free throw made it a three-point game, then Herrera hit a three for 33-29. Kinta would tie the score at 35 but Hill and Zac Costa got steals and layups back-to-back before Caleb Stephens hit two from the line to get the Eagles within two after three. They then hit a three to take the lead at the start of the fourth quarter but Andrew Mattson promptly returned the advantage to BHS.

However, Eric Caraballo knocked down a bonus ball only to see Booneville retake the lead on buckets by Costa and Jones. But Kinta scored the next eight to take a 50-45 lead. Hill and Herrera surrounded an Eagle basket and then Hill dropped another one into get the Cats within one but they would not score again as the Eagles got the last five points.

Hill and Herrera each scored 15 points with Jones adding eight. Herrera also handed out four assists; the stats were close to even but Kinta had four more free throws and one more three to make the difference.

LadyCats 82 Arkoma 20

The Lady Mustangs actually had a 5-4 lead before Booneville took over. Shelby Posey scored three baskets in a row before Lindsay Wallace and Baylee Moses each hit a three-pointer. Posey would add a third before the end of the quarter and Booneville led 20-5 after one. Posey scored again before Arkoma was able to answer, then the LadyCats went on a 25-2 run the rest of the quarter. Joleigh Tate scored three straight baskets at one point in the blitz; Posey had eight points in the quarter and Lindsay Wallace and Hayley Roberts also contributed to the run as the LadyCats led 47-10 at the half.

The lead continued to mount in the third quarter and this time it was Heaven Sanchez doing a lot of the damage. The sophomore had 9 points in the quarter and her layup started a 22-0 run that spanned parts of two quarters. Booneville led 62-15 after three and scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter. Sanchez and Moses each had two baskets and Brooke Turner added another before Posey hit a three from each corner off Moses inbounds passes for a 78-15 lead. Sanchez and Roberts closed out the scoring after Arkoma had scored five straight.

Posey finished with 25 points, four assists and six steals; Sanchez scored 16 and Wallace set a career high with 10. Moses scored nine and had seven assists with Tate and Turner scoring eight and Roberts six. Tate also had 10 rebounds. Booneville forced the Lady Mustangs to turn it over 38 times.

Bearcats 57 Arkoma 43

The Mustangs hit two threes to start the game and eventually led 8-2 before Booneville righted themselves. Blake Jones started it with a steal and layup, then Evan Escobedo scored twice, the latter of which he converted to a three-point play. London Lee tallied with a steal and layup just before the buzzer for a 13-11 Booneville lead. Arkoma briefly retook the lead but Zac Costa hit two free throws and Austin Hill added a layup for 17-14 before a three by Easton Smith tied it up. But Hill answered with a bonus ball and Mason Goers tied it up again; the Mustangs took a 23-22 lead before Andrew Mattson canned a three from the corner and the Cats led 25-24 at halftime.

Arkoma scored first in the second half but Booneville replied with a 11-2 run which was started by a Hill three. Costa scored twice and Jones and Jacob Herrera once each for 36-28; later, Costa converted a three-point play and Jordan Sanchez ended the quarter with a layup for a 43-32 Bearcat lead. Arkoma cut it to seven but three straight times Herrera found Costa for layups, then Herrera took it himself after a steal and the Cats led by 15. Lee capped the night with a second steal and layup which he made into a three-point play.

Costa hit all six of his shots from the field and wound up with 16 points; Hill added eight and Mattson seven. Herrera, though limited to six points, also had six assists, five rebounds and three steals. The Cats forced 23 Arkoma turnovers.