Landing three of the all state awards — Cam Brasher, Cort Mizell, and Ethan Pirraglia — the Bearcats dominated the post season awards for Conference 3A-1.

The trio and eight others were named All District and four more were named honorable mention all district.

Brasher, the Bearcat fullback, was the leading rusher for the season with 158 carries for 1,025 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had the second longest run in school history with a 97-yard effort in Charleston.

Brasher also caught five passes for 97 yards and two more touchdowns and with a pair of two-point conversions he scored 118 points.

The leading tackler for the Bearcats in each of the last two seasons, Brasher was fourth this year with 68 total stops and he broke up two passes.

Mizell and Pirraglia went both ways up front for the Bearcats, helping lead an offense that gained 3,957 and averaged 35.2 points per game.

It was on defense where Mizell really wreaked havoc with a team high 78 total tackles, including four sacks and six for a loss, along with two forced fumbles.

Pirraglia had 1.5 sacks among his 28 tackles and he also slapped down a pass.

Named All District were Ethan Wooldridge, Gabe Fennell, Evan Schlinker, Andrew Robertson, Cole Boersma, Anthony McKesson, Randon Ray, and Dominic Helms. Wooldridge and Boersma are juniors, Ray is a sophomore, and the rest are seniors.

Wooldridge made his impact at linebacker and on special teams combining to make a team best 30 solo tackles among his 76 tackles. He also had two sacks in Mansfield.

Fennell broke up one pass and picked off a team co-leading two — giving him eight for his career. He was also a threat in the return game, though penalties left those statistics at 11.7 yards per kickoff and 14.3 per punt return.

Schlinker leaves the program with a record of 23-2 as a starter. In 2019 he threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 379 yards and seven scores. He also had two interceptions.

Robertson ran for 754 yards, third best on the team, and eight touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown on defense with a fumble return in Pottsville.

Boersma is another lineman who saw duty on both sides of the ball. He had four tackles for a loss.

McKesson scored a defensive touchdown with a fumble return in Mansfield. He had 76 total tackles with a team best seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss. He also forced three fumbles and recovered a team high four.

Ray finished the year with exactly 1,000 yards on 130 carries with 16 touchdowns. Ray caught five passes for another 76 yards and a touchdown. With return yards was the all purpose yardage leader with 1,144 and with a two point conversion, scored 104 points. Ray also broke up three passes and recovered a pair of fumbles.

Helms is another offensive lineman who helped make it all go.

Named honorable mention all district were seniors Noah Weaver and Hunter Pence and juniors Ty Goff and Chance Brousard.

Weaver and Pence worked primarily on special teams and defense where Pence had 42 total tackles and Weaver 16.

Goff and Brousard got in their most work on offense and special teams with Goff leading the team with 12 receptions for 146 yards and Brousard making four catches and registering a kickoff return for a touchdown.