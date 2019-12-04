Surviving a wild final 1:15, the Magazine Lady Rattlers beat Scranton 44-40 Monday night.

Jordyn Krigbaum was called for a lane violation before shooting the first of two free throws with 1:15 left. Krigbaum made the second shot to make it 41-35.

Krigbaum would become the third Lady Rattler to foul out with 45.7 seconds to play and Libby Kremer hit two free throws to cut the lead to 41-37.

With a player ejection in the second quarter that left Magazine (2-1) with one starter on the floor in Hannah Green, along with Tannea Thomas, Carlee Parrish, Taryn Leslie, and Diondre Neve.

Another foul sent Shae Alexander to the line with 34.6 seconds to go but she missed two. Alexander went back to the free throw line with 27.7 seconds left where she converted one.

A steal and layup by Kremer with 22 seconds left made it 41-40.

Kremer scored 12 points in the game.

Leslie threw the ball into the front court after a Scranton time out and Green was sent to the free throw line alone due to an intentional foul. Green made both shots and it was 43-40 with 19.5 seconds to play.

After a miss on the Scranton end, a collision sent players to the floor and a foul call on the Lady Rockets with 5.5 on the clock.

Officials put Parrish, who had scored one point in the game, on the free throw line. She banked in the first attempt but the officials then congregated before a second shot and decided the wrong shooter had been on the line.

They also removed the point from the scoreboard, putting it back to 43-40, but Thomas, who had scored eight, made her first attempt to restore the lead to 44-40 and a 3 point try at the buzzer was off line to end it.

Coming off the bench Thomas scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

After a tie score at 2-2 the Lady Rattlers took a 3-2 lead on a Kylie Robinson free throw that started an 8-0 run.

Scranton got a pair of baskets from Alexander to the 14-4 lead Magazine lead through one quarter to 14-8.

About two minutes later Robinson was ejected for allegedly kicking Alexander after the two wrestled for a loose ball.

A 3 by Kremer got the Lady Rockets within 15-11 but Green started another 7-0 run that pushed it to 22-11 and a basket by Thomas made it a 24-14 game at the half.

Kiara Vasquez scored Magazine’s first eight points of the second half, on her way to a game-high 23, allowing the Lady Rattlers to open a 32-19 lead.

Back-to-back 3s by Joshlyn Terry made it 32-25 with 2:41 left in the third quarter but the only points scored the rest of the period were single free throws by Vasquez and Terry, whose came with no time on the clock.

Terry scored 13 to lead Scranton.

With Vasquez scoring four more points by the 5:17 mark of the final quarter the lead was double digits again at 38-28.

With 4:55 to play Davis fouled out away from the basket and two seconds later Vasquez was called for her fifth foul going after the rebound.

Taking advantage of the youth on the floor Scranton climbed within 39-35 with two minutes left.

A free throw by Parrish made it 40-35 with 1:31 to play and Krigbaum’s free throw with 1:15 to go set up the wild finish.

Scranton 56 Rattlers 38

Playing their first game of the season, the Rattlers had an 18-14 lead with 4:20 to play in the first half after a basket by Brady Watson.

The Rockets tied it at 18, and again at 20 on a pair of free throws that started a 6-0 run to end the half.

With Cameron Raggio scoring his side’s first six points of the second half, the Rattlers kept it close and a free throw by Kaedon Trejo made it 31-27 with 2:56 left in the third quarter.

Raggio led the Rattlers with 10 points. Watson contributed eight.

But the fouls started to mount. With 47.3 seconds to go in the third quarter Scranton was already in the double bonus, after Magazine had been called for 11 first half fouls to four.

Cesar Rodriguez hit one of the two shots on the 10th foul of the quarter to make it 36-28 and Scranton had started an 8-0 run that made it a 15 point game with 7:12 to play.

Rodriguez led all players with 22 points.

After Watson ended the run Scranton ran the lead to 18 with 5:23 left and led by no less than 14 the rest of the way.