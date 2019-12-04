The Conference 2A-4 champion Magazine Rattlers had Caleb Hyatt and Kobe Faughn named all state and eight more players named all conference in a vote by conference coaches after the final regular season game.

Hyatt, a senior fullback/linebacker, and Faughn, a junior halfback/linebacker landed the All State awards.

With 1,082 yards, Hyatt was the leading rusher for the Rattlers this season. He ran for 18 touchdowns, and four two-point conversions for 116 total points. He also threw for a touchdown in the Rattler playoff game against Fordyce. Hyatt had 54 total tackles.

Faughn ran for 592 yards and three touchdowns and was the leading tackler for the Rattlers with 70 total tackles, with a team best 10.5 for a loss. He also had an interception, forced five fumbles and made three fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown.

Named All Conference were seniors Xeng Yang, Bryce McDowell, Jacob Hall, Kaedon Trejo, and Tsim Neeg Vang, and juniors Tatum Scott, Cam Raggio, William King.

Yang had 51 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss, with a team best five pass break-ups. He also forced four fumbles. Yang managed 239 yards on just 29 carries.

McDowell was the top lineman on both sides of the ball. Defensively he had 33 tackles and two fumbles caused and two fumble recoveries.

Hall was the top Rattler receiver, including scoring one touchdown, and had six tackles for a loss on defense.

Trejo ran for 438 yards and six touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Vang recovered two fumbles.

Scott was primarily the quarterback for the Rattlers and ran for 716 yards and 14 touchdowns. Defensively he had a team best six interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, and four pass break-ups. He also caught a touchdown pass and with five two-point conversions and a point after, he scored 113 points.

Raggio scored a pair of defensive touchdowns at defensive end in addition manning a tight end spot, where he scored three two-point conversions.

King played defensive end and manned an offensive line position as well. He had a sack and four tackles for a loss.