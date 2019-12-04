The Booneville Bearcats made short work of Hackett in their only action of the week. BHS established a 20-point lead at halftime on the way to the 60-45 win.

Jacob Herrera finished with 25 points and nine steals while Mason Goers had a very good first senior high game by notching 13 points.

The girls’ game had a bit of controversy in it. This reporter and many others had the score at the end of regulation at 35-34 Booneville but the home score book had it at 34-all. Since that’s what they had to go by, it went to overtime and Hackett eventually won 43-42.

The LadyCats were shorthanded anyway for that game with Shelby Posey out sick and Hayley Roberts sidelined due to injury. They finished the game with four players due to Brooke Turner and Baylee Moses both fouling out.

Booneville’s girls finished second in the Bearcat Tournament after a hard-fought loss to Ozark in the finals.

After finishing play in the Arkoma tournament, the Cats open the conference season next Tuesday at Atkins.

Bearcats 60 Hackett 45

The Hornets actually had the lead for a brief time in the first period until Andrew Mattson scored inside and Austin Hill followed with a three and a layup. Jacob Herrera, after Hackett head tied it, put Booneville up 15-13 after one on a pair of free throws. The Bearcats then outscored Hackett 25-7 in the second quarter, largely because they forced 21 first-half turnovers. Herrera scored 12 points in the quarter as he and Zac Costa seemed to be stealing the ball from the Hornets at will. Mason Goers also had six points in the quarter and Evan Escobedo closed it with a steal and layup for a 40-20 Bearcat lead at halftime.

Hackett scored the first seven points of the second half, inducing Ronnie Denton to call a time-out. Normal service was quickly restored as Herrera make good on a three- point play, then took his second charge of the game and hit a three-pointer. Goers then added a basket for 49-27. It was 51-32 after three and the Cats were not seriously threatened in the fourth period despite Hackett hitting several threes.

Herrera ended with 25 points and made nine steals, seven of them in the first half. Goers added 13 points. Mattson added eight and Blake Jones seven while Costa stole the ball six times. The Cats forced 32 turnovers in all, 20 of them on outright steals.

Hackett 43

LadyCats 42 (OT)

Two Brooke Turner three-pointers were the only offense BHS could muster in the first period and Hackett enjoyed a two-point lead after one. The Lady Hornets went on top by seven in the second quarter only to see the LadyCats pull it back to 15-15 at halftime after Heaven Sanchez hit a three and Brittnie Maness and Lindsay Wallace added baskets.

Hackett’s Kayla Richardson gave the Lady Hornets a 5-point lead but Wallace, Joleigh Tate and Baylee Moses put Booneville back in front 21-20. HHS then scored again and then Turner hit what appeared to be her third three-ball. It was apparently only counted as two. Three Hackett free throws put them back ahead after three.

Tate, who had been rebounding well, came alive offensively in the fourth quarter. She put Booneville back ahead; Hackett retook a 5-point advantage but Tate scored inside and Moses followed two free throws with a three-pointer and Booneville led by 2. Turner then took her third charge of the game but Booneville couldn’t capitalize and Hackett put in two free throws to tie it. Tate replied, but Moses then committed her fifth foul. Turner had fouled out earlier so Booneville was down to four players and Hackett forced overtime with a free throw.

The Lady Hornets scored the first seven points of overtime but Booneville again fought back. Sanchez hit three of four from the line around a Hackett basket and Tate narrowed the lead to three with two more. Richardson missed from the line and Tate fed Maness for a layup but Booneville ran out of time.

Turner scored nine points and drew three charges, while Tate scored eight and had 17 rebounds. Moses also tallied eight points.

Bearcat Tournament Final:

Ozark 39 LadyCats 28

After Baylee Moses opened the scoring and Brooke Turner hit a three it was 5-5 but Briley Burns hit four free throws in a row for a 9-5 Lady Hillbilly lead after one. Heaven Sanchez’s free throw and a Shelby Posey three tied the score but a Burns three-point play spurred a 10-0 Ozark run. The freshman added another basket and free throw and Ozark led 19-10 at the half.

It became a 17-point OHS advantage by the middle of the third period before Moses racked up eight points late in the quarter answered by only a free throw. This made it 28-18 after three. Ozark pulled it back out to 17 but Joleigh Tate answered with four in a row. Posey hit a pair of free throws and Moses pulled BHS within nine, but that was as close as Booneville got. Moses finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.