Early next month, probably on one of those dreary winter days you'd gladly trade for a steamy hot July afternoon, Major League Baseball will unveil its Hall of Fame class of 2020.

I'll be watching to see if Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling and Roger Clemens get in.

By all accounts, most people expect the usual two or three players to receive that call from the hall. In reality, next summer's list figures to be relatively small — which is out of character for the HOF of late.

In case you've forgotten, the Hall of Fame has inducted 20 players over the past six years. That's a huge spike from the previous 20 years or so.

This year's notable list includes the often over-hyped but certainly Hall-worthy Derek Jeter. He did it all during his 20-year career and is an easy no-brainer.

But what about the others? Is Jeter the only one getting in?

MLB Network, which covers the event live, sure hopes not. That would be a long two hours of Derek Jeter highlights.

There are actually two lists of potential Hall of Famers; the 2020 Veterans Ballot and the 2020 BBWAA (Baseball Writers' Association of America) Ballot, where a group of snobby old-timers pick and choose.

The Veterans' Ballot includes some strong candidates; guys who were big-name stars during their era — Dwight Evans, Dale Murphy, Don Mattingly and Dave Parker come to mind.

Then there is the debate over the 2020 BBWAA Ballot.

Clemens won 354 games during a 24-year career stretch that featured monster seasons with the Red Sox and Yankees. Shoot, he went 48-21 during three seasons with my Astros.

But there's alleged cheating, too. The Mitchell Report alleges the "Rocket" used anabolic steroids to prolong his career.

Clemens received 59.9% of the vote in 2019. Does he get in next month?

You can make the same argument for Schilling. Yes, he marches to a slightly different drum than you and I; that's been reported for a few years now.

But Schilling, who received 60.9% of the votes last time out, was one of the game's true pitching warriors.

I say they both deserve to get in.

At the same time, so does Barry Lamar Bonds.

Yeah, I know; he was clearly doing something between 1995-2003, when he transformed from a skinny kid with unbelievable pop to an offensive tackle for the 49ers. He's linked to cheating, too.

He was accused of using performance-enhancing drugs and convicted of lying to a federal grand jury during the notorious BALCO investigation (though the conviction was overturned in 2015).

Bonds hit 756 career home runs — half of which (411) were hit between 1996-2004, when he's suspected of cheating.

Is he a Hall of Famer? Heck yes!

It's time, folks, to let bygones be bygones; let go of the past.

Bonds, Clemens and Schilling need to be enshrined. And while they're at it, they could put Pete Rose in, too.

I haven't always felt this way. But I saw all three play in the flesh before the whispers. Clemens, in fact, once pitched against my high school team in 1980. He was a stubby, short dude then at Spring Woods High School in the Houston suburbs.

He transformed two years later into this hard-throwing right-hander after first hooking up with San Jacinto College (and later Rice coach) Wayne Graham, then going on to the University of Texas.

I remember watching Bonds hustle routine singles into doubles while playing for Jim Leyland's Pittsburgh Pirates a long time ago.

I don't have to tell you how much baseball means to me. It's been my favorite sport since I was a little kid, sitting next to my grandfather, the late Clarence Rodgers, on his front porch swing on Rusk Street, about two miles from where Minute Maid Park now stands.

Baseball's past is a glorious one.

But is it a perfect system? No way.

Is it fair to judge Cy Young and his 511 wins with Broken Arrow's Brad Penny and his 121, just because Young probably pitched into the ninth inning way more often than Penny? Of course not.

Penny's on the BBWAA Ballot, too, by the way.

We live in different times now. As much as I'd love to sit next to my grandfather, swatting away the fumes from his El Producto cigars, I can't go back.

But we can move forward.

Put them in.