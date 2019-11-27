The Magazine Rattlers saw their season come to an end on Nov. 22 with a 38-14 loss to Fordyce in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

It ended a run by the senior class that saw them make the playoffs as sophomores, win a first round game as juniors, and win a conference title and host two playoff games as seniors.

On Friday Fordyce scored the first time they snapped the football as Quartey Shelton got outside with a swing pass and went 49 yards to the end zone — Magazine (8-2) had tried an onside kick to start the game.

After punting with their first possession, Magazine had Foryce, the Conference 2A-8 runner-up, backed into a fourth-and-22 at their 20 thanks to a bad snap and two incomplete passes, but a fake punt pass by Jaheim Brown got the exact 22 yards to retain possession.

Fordyce (10-2) went on to complete the drive with Shelton going 10 yards for his second touchdown of the night. Shelton then caught a pass from Brown for the conversion and a 14-0 lead.

Magazine responded with a 62-yard scoring drive of their own. A third-and-11 pass from Tatum Scott to Caleb Hyatt got 18 yards to keep the drive alive and Hyatt got three yards on a fourth-and-1 to move the chains before the quarter break.

Hyatt got eight on a third-and-6 and again converted a fourth down to move the ball to the 1 to set up Kobe Faughn for the score on the 17th play of the drive. Scott ran for the conversiont to make it 14-8.

Faughn would be the leading carrier on the night for Magazine with 55 yards on nine attempts.

Fordyce needed only two plays to retaliate with Brown’s second touchdown pass, this one covering 41 yards. to make it 20-8.

Brown was 8-of-11 for 204 yards with three touchdowns through the air.

A Red Bug possession later Shelton had a run of 45 yards and a touchdown run of 17 yards and Fordyce led 26-8 at the intermission.

Shelton ran for 138 yards on 18 carries.

Magazine turned the ball over on downs to start the second half and the Red Bugs looked to put it away on a pass from Brown to Ja’Quez Cross but Tsim Neeg Vang punched the ball out just outside the goal line and Scott recovered it in the end zone.

On its next possession the Red Bugs did add to their lead on Shelton’s second rushing touchdown, from six yards out, and it was 32-8.

When Brown and Cross connected for a 4-yard touchdown early in the final quarter and the Red Bugs were up by 30, 38-8.

Converting three third downs and two fourth downs the Rattlers then went 65 yards to make it 38-14. The touchdown came on a fullback pass from Hyatt to quarterback Tatum Scott on a play that covered 25 yards.

Hyatt was actually the third Rattler to throw a pass as Ashton Droemer had been called on for a halfback pass late in the first half.

Hyatt carried the football 24 times on the night for 51 yards ending his career with 3,145 rushing yards, just 40 yards short of the school record holder.