The Magazine Lady Rattlers let one get away at Waldron when they opened their season last Tuesday.

They would not make that mistake in their home opener on Thursday, pounding Mansfield 71-50.

With only four non-football players, the Rattlers have been unable to open their season.

On Thursday, Magazine got 29 points, 11 rebounds, and eight seals from sophomore Kylie Robinson and another 21 points and 12 rebounds from three-year starting junior Kiara Vasquez.

The pair scored every first quarter point for the Lady Rattlers (1-1) who, after trailing 6-3 went on an 18-0 run to assume control of the game.

After Robinson tied it at 6-6 with a conventional three-point play and Vasquez scored four straight, Robinson hit a pair of 3s a minute apart that made it 16-6.

It was 20-6 by the end of the quarter and Vasquez started the second quarter with the first four points to make it 24-6 with seven minutes left in the first half.

Hannah Green, Jordyn Krigbaum, and later, Carlee Parrish, got into the scoring act as the lead twice grew to as many as 23.

After Parrish’s rebound basket Mansfield got a score from Brooke Wright to make it 39-18 at the intermission.

Krigbaum, who was also in double figures with 12, pushed the lead back to 23 early in the second half and Green did so a fourth time, on an assist from Raymie Davis to make it 43-20 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.

Mansfield then found life eventually trimming the lead to 45-32 behind a couple of baskets from Makayla Strutton, who was scoreless in the first half but finished with 18.

That was as close as the Lady Tigers would get.

With 3:25 left in the quarter Krigbaum scored a conventional three-point play and it was 54-33.

Mansfield and Strutton would get it to 56-39 with 5:46 left before Robinson, Vasquez, and Krigbaum eventually pushed it to a game-high 25 at 69-44 with 1:08 to play.

Waldron 48 Lady Rattlers 40

At Waldron Tuesday the key stretch came when Waldron scored 10 unanswered points from the 4:35 to 1:53 marks of the final quarter.

The Lady Rattlers had started the final quarter holding a 31-26 lead but a pair of turnovers — Magazine turned it over nine times in the fourth quarter — led to baskets by Rheagan Sanford to cut it to 31-30.

Sanford scored 10 points in the final quarter to finish with 13.

A free throw by Hailey Stidman tied it before Kiara Vasquez scored with 5:50 to play to break the game’s fifth tie with a basket with 4:35 to go.

Vasquez went to the bench with her fifth foul with 3:11 to go and Magazine would not score again for three minutes

Tannea Thomas finally ended the drought but she was unable to convert the conventional three-point play. However, she got the rebound, was fouled again, and hit both free throws to make it 43-39.

From there it became a free throw shooting contest and while Magazine had its chances they were just 1-of-6 in the final 56.5 seconds and Waldron made 3-of-6 from the 1:04 mark until the final horn.

The foul with 1:04 to play sent Robinson to the bench with her fifth foul, ending a 17-point night for the sophomore.

In the early going, other than three tie scores, Waldron led, until Thomas, who scored eight points, put back a miss for Magazine’s first lead at 15-13 with 4:05 left in the first half.

A basket by Robinson pushed it to 17-13 before the Lady Bulldogs ran off five straight, going in front 18-17 on a basket by Chelsea Stidman, who led the way with 21 points, with 11 seconds left in the half.

Robinson hit a 3 with :02 left in the half to put Magazine back in front, 20-18.

The Lady Rattlers opened as much as a six point lead, 31-25, on a free throw by Hannah Green in the final minute of the third quarter.