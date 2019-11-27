Coming out of the halftime locker room and doing well is very important for any successful basketball team. So far this season the Booneville LadyCats are finding a tremendous measure of success along those lines.

During the first two rounds of the Bearcat Classic last week, the LadyCats outscored their two opponents 47-13 in the third period. This led to a pair of big wins, 67-43 over Western Yell County and 51-29 over county rival Paris.

That meant that the LadyCats had made their first tournament final since winning the 2008 Arkoma tournament. Their opposition in the finals on Saturday was another old rival in Ozark. However, due to an early deadline, the story of the championship game will have to run in next week’s paper.

The boys’ team put away a tenacious group from Western Yell County late on, earning them a slot in the semifinals opposite Prairie Grove. They knocked a 12-point lead down to two by the end of the third quarter, but the Tigers turned the tables in the fourth quarter by outscoring BHS 20-9 on the way to a 58-45 win. Prairie Grove played Waldron in the finals.

Speaking of the Arkoma tournament, that is what is in store for the basketball teams next week. Opponents and times are yet to be determined.

LadyCats 67 WYC 43

WYC’s Rachael Rodriguez had the hot hand early, scoring her team’s first seven points as the Lady Wolverines took an early lead. But two Shelby Posey three-pointers and a Baylee Moses bucket put BHS on top before a late Western Yell basket had them ahead 13-12 after one. A putback each by Hayley Roberts and Joleigh Tate started the second quarter, then Brooke Turner banked in a three and would later add another one for 24-17. Western Yell came back to tie it, but scores by Roberts, Turner and Moses had Booneville on top 30-24 at halftime.

That was the start of a 21-0 run, which included two more threes by Posey, another by Heaven Sanchez, along with two buckets by Lindsay Wallace and one by Moses. Posey would add five more points by the end of the period and Booneville led 53-29 after three. Sanchez opened the fourth quarter with a steal and layup and Posey would later knock down her sixth three-pointer of the night, tying Hannah Gregory’s record from last season, also against WYC. She had two opportunities to nail down her seventh, but both were off the mark.

Posey scored a career-high 22 points while Moses added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tate scored seven and ripped down 14 boards.

Bearcats 57 WYC 43

Two baskets by Jacob Herrera and one from Andrew Mattson gave the Cats an early lead but WYC rallied to lead 8-6 after one. They added another basket to that but Herrera scored five of the next six points as Booneville went on an 8-0 run to take the lead. They would extend that to as many as eight points before settling on a 24-17 halftime lead.

The Bearcats blitzed their opposition early in the third quarter with Herrera again leading the way. After Blake Jones hit a pair from the line, Mattson and Costa scored and then Herrera put in the next seven. Austin Hill then knocked down two threes and Jones added another for a 46-23 lead. The Wolverines scored the last seven points of the quarter to narrow it to 46-30. Western Yell managed to cut it to 12 but Jordan Sanchez then scored inside and Jones hit four free throws in a row to remove all doubt.

Herrera led all scorers with 18 points with Hill adding 10 and Jones eight. Jones hit all six of his free throws.

LadyCats 51 Paris 29

Both teams started off slowly with the Lady Eagles taking a 5-2 lead before Hayley Roberts dropped one in from six to tie the score after one. Paris’s Jadyn Hart went on a tear to start the second quarter, scoring the first seven points. In fact she would score all 11 of the Lady Eagle points in the period, and PHS led by as many as seven before Baylee Moses made a steal and layup which was followed by her putback and a three off glass by Joleigh Tate to tie it at 14. Jadyn Hart would add one more basket before Moses knocked down a free throw to cut Paris’ lead to 15-14 at the break.

Jadyn Hart started the third period with another basket but then Booneville went on a rampage. It started with a Moses steal and layup, then Shelby Posey hit a follow shot which was followed by a free throw and three point play by Moses. Tate added a basket and Moses another free throw before Paris finally scored with a Jacee Hart bucket. After Tate hit two free throws, Jadyn Hart got loose twice to narrow the lead to 28-24. But Lindsay Wallace, Heaven Sanchez and finally Moses all drained three-pointers before the end of the quarter for a 37-24 BHS lead. Posey started the fourth quarter with another three-ball and the lead soon grew to 45-25. After each Hart scored once more, Wallace stood her ground against Jadyn Hart and took her second charge of the game. That was also the Paris point guard’s fifth foul and the Lady Eagles would not score again, while the LadyCats added the last six points of the game.

Moses finished with 19 points and seven rebounds with Sanchez tallying nine points; both of them also had five steals. Tate added seven points and 11 rebounds. The Hart sisters accounted for all but two of the Lady Eagle points (Jadyn 22, Jacee 5).

Prairie Grove 58 Bearcats 45

Andrew Mattson, Zac Costa and Jordan Sanchez scored buckets to give Booneville a 6-5 lead but PG would score the next nine points before London Lee put in a three. The Tigers led 14-9 after one quarter and Carl von Bergen scored 12 points in the second period. Herrera countered with a three point play and Austin Hill got a three and a layup, but Prairie Grove still led 33-23 at halftime.

The Cats made their move in the third quarter, outscoring PG 13-5. Hill started it with a three point play and Blake Jones ended it with back-to-back threes. That got BHS within 38-36 after three. But then missed free throws ensued and the Tigers quickly stretched the lead back to nine. Costa, though, dropped in the next five points and Booneville was within 45-41. But that was their last hurrah as PG finished mightily with a 13-4 blitz. Jones led the Cats with 11 as Hill and Costa added 10 each.