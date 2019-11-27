FAYETTEVILLE — Withheld from Arkansas’ 56-20 SEC loss at LSU, junior linebacker Hayden Henry has undergone shoulder surgery and will miss the Razorbacks' final game of the season against the Missouri Tigers, Arkansas interim coach Barry Lunney Jr. said.

Arkansas, 2-9, 0-7 in the SEC West, and Mizzou, 5-6, 2-5 in the SEC East, meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday on CBS at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

As he did last week against LSU, fourth-year junior Grant Morgan of Greenwood will be the top backup for both starting senior middle linebacker Scoota Harris and sophomore weakside linebacker Bumper Pool.

Lunney remained publicly uncertain Tuesday about Friday’s availability of quarterbacks KJ Jefferson and Nick Starkel, both exiting the LSU game in Baton Rouge, La. because of concussion symptoms.

Both did some passing in Monday night’s closed practice and all took some reps during Tuesday afternoon’s closed practice, junior quarterback Jack Lindsey said post practice, but it’s still wait and see whether either Jefferson or Starkel can play Friday, Lunney said.

Fourth-year junior Lindsey, originally a walk-on lettering in 2018 and 2019 as the holder for Connor Limpert’s place-kicks, and also most of four years serving as scout team quarterback, excelled off bench with two fourth-quarter touchdown drives against LSU, and appears the likely starter Friday if Jefferson can’t go.

True freshman Jefferson got his first career start against LSU.

Graduate transfers Ben Hicks and Starkel divided the first nine quarterback starts with redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones starting against Western Kentucky and Jefferson last week against LSU.

Lindsey, formerly a quarterback at Fayetteville High and then at Springdale High under former Razorbacks quarterback Zak Clark, has Lunney’s confidence. Lindsey, the son of former Razorbacks tight end Lyndy Lindsey from Ken Hatfield’s 1989 Southwest Conference champions and the grandson of Jim Lindsey, a wingback on the Razorbacks 11-01964 national championship/ SWC championship team had strictly held for place-kicks in games in 2018 and 2019 for coach Chad Morris, fired Nov. 10 before debuting under Lunney last week. As the coach recruiting in Arkansas and observing as tight ends coach, Lunney has long liked Lindsey’s quarterbacking potential.

“I thought when we got him to come here on his own dime we were getting a phenomenal, fantastic walk-on — the kind of walk on you need here at Arkansas with family ties, legacy, instate, smarts, got physical traits to be successful at this level. So, all those things have kind of come to fruition for him ... at least they did the other day.”

Three from Fayetteville, plus a former Razorbacks receiver and the quarterback that a Reynolds Razorback Stadium crowd all cheered for in Fayetteville (though he never became a Razorback) are among the Missouri Tigers playing against Arkansas in both teams’ season-finale.

Fayetteville High grads playing for coach Barry Odom’s Tigers include wide receiver Barrett Bannister, the grandson of Harold Horton, the retired former Razorbacks fixture as a player, assistant coach, recruiting coordinator, director of football operations, president of the Razorback Foundation and father of Tim Horton, both a former Razorbacks player and assistant coach, backup quarterback Taylor Powell, son of Razorbacks team orthopedist Dr. Mark Powell and junior defensive lineman Akial Byers.

Jonathan Nance, 37, had catches for 539 yards and five touchdowns for fired former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema in 2016, but graduate transferring to Mizzou upon playing just one game for recently fired former Arkansas coach Chad Morris last year, is Mizzou’s third-leading receiver with 28 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

And last year, while taking a tour upon grad transferring from Clemson where Morris had been the offensive coordinator in the early part of his tenure, Kelly Bryant’s name was chanted by Razorbacks fans on his visit to Reynolds Razorback Stadium before Bryant ultimately chose Missouri.

Lunney was asked about all the Mizzou Tigers with Arkansas ties Monday.

The lone former Razorback and UA grad on the Bret Bielema and Morris staffs and their principal recruiter with Arkansas, Lunney never badmouths the coaches he worked for but clearly would have liked to have signed more out of Arkansas than the head coaches chose.

“I’m always going to be partial and biased towards kids that grow up in this state because I was one,” Lunney, who grew up in Fort Smith and was Fort Smith Southside’s All-State quarterback become 1992-95 Razorbacks quarterback.

“When I got an opportunity to do it and to live out a dream, I was invested. The community I came from was invested in my success. I think that is always a real strong foundational point when you identify kids in this state that can help you.”