After failing to take advantage of an early break the Bearcats wound up playing catch up all night against Hoxie and were ultimately unable to get even to take a lead at the end of a 34-28 loss in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Facing a fourth-and-16 on the game’s initial possession the Mustangs were in punt formation when an errant snap was fielded, a punt attempt was dropped, and the ball was recovered by Hunter Pence at the Hoxie 19-yard line.

Four downs later Evan Schlinker hit Ethan Wooldridge for 12 yards and a first down to the Hoxie 2. Brasher got a yard on first down but Randon Ray and Andrew Robertson were tackled for losses on second and third down and, on fourth down, Schlinker was sacked at the 19.

Hoxie (10-2) then went 81 yards in just eight plays with Daylon Powell scoring from the 10 on a fourth-and-2. Shundderick Powell added a two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

One play after the kickoff Brasher went 53 yards for a touchdown and Ray added the conversion to tie it at 8-8 with 1:27 left in the opening quarter.

When the quarter ended Hoxie was facing a third-and-9 at their 31. Shundderick Powell opened the second quarter with a 61-yard touchdown run to make it 14-8.

The Bearcats (8-3) kept the ball the next 7:56, drawing even on a 4-yard run by Brasher with 3:48 left in the first half.

Brasher led the Bearcats with 125 yards on 20 carries in his final game. He finished the season with 1,025 yards.

Hoxie struck quickly with Shundderick Powell scoring from the 33 at the 2:27 mark of the second quarter. Daylon Powell ran for the two-point conversion and it was 22-14.

The Bearcats ran 10 plays before the halftime break with Ray scoring from the 11 with 0:15 on the clock. Brasher ran for the conversion to tie it again, 22-22.

Ray finished the night with 14 carries for 119 yards, giving him exactly 1,000 on the season.

After the Bearcats tuned the ball over on downs at the Mustang 36 to start the second half, Hoxie went back in front on a fourth down 19-yard pass from Cade Forrester — he had taken over at quarterback for Daylon Powell earlier in the drive — to Ethan Blocker and it was 28-22 with 5:48 left in the third quarter.

The teams traded punts before the Bearcats mounted a scoring threat, only to lose a fumble at the Hoxie 1-yard line.

Hoxie fumbled the ball back, with Gabe Fennell recovering, at the Mustang 40 with 9:38 to play.

After Robertson got one yard, Ray went 39 yards for a tying touchdown. With Gavin Kent unavailable, the Bearcats again went for two but a high snap helped Hoxie, the third seed from the 3A-3, thwart the play.

With Shundderick Powell carrying eight times the Mustangs reached the Bearcat 11 on their next possession where on a third-and-6 Blocker took a reverse, had nobody to throw to, but ran to the 1.

Shundderick Powell scored from there and it was 34-28 with 2:54 to play.

Hoxie then assisted the Bearcats as they tried to take the game away. On the ensuing possession the Mustangs picked up their second unsportsmanlike conduct flag after an incompletion pass flex, and a roughing the passer penalty on Schlinker after a completion to Brasher and the ball was at the Hoxie 13 with 0:17 to play.

Trying to connect with Fennell in the end zone, Schlinker was intercepted by Blocker to end it.

Schlinker completed 7-of-11 throws in his final game as a Bearcat, for 68 yards, ending his career with 1,000 passing yards.