Booneville had a first round playoff bye last week and whether that is a good thing or not, likely depends upon who you ask.

For the Bearcats it is the second time they landed a bye in three years and the fourth time since the byes were instituted. Following a bye so far the Bearcats are 2-1.

In 2017 the Bearcats had a week off before welcoming Nashville to town for a game Booneville won 24-21 after a Noah Reyes last minute interception and an Austin Dobbs game winning field goal.

Following a bye in 2012 the Bearcats jumped on Newport and went on to win 41-20 behind 122 yards from Talor Tatterson and 92 from Bryson May and 108 passing yards by Cody Harrel.

After a bye in 2009 the Bearcats dropped a 24-23 overtime decision to Malvern when a PAT snap got loose. Malvern had managed 7 yards of offense in the second half and took all four downs to score in overtime.