If the first game of the Tim Goers era was any indication of what is to come, it is going to be a very exciting time in LadyCat basketball this season.

Baylee Moses filled up the stat sheet with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals, with Joleigh Tate adding 10 points and six rebounds as the LadyCats pulled away from Lavaca in the fourth quarter for a 57-42 win. The Lady Arrows had beaten Booneville by 23 and 16 points in the previous two seasons.

The Bearcats, after staying with Lavaca in the first period, gave up 46 points in the middle two quarters and fell to the Golden Arrows 75-44.

The Bearcat Tournament is this week, and both teams played Western Yell County in the first round last night. They will take on either Paris or Prairie Grove in the next round.

LadyCats 57 Lavaca 42

Joleigh Tate opened the season’s scoring with a turnaround 6-footer and soon the LadyCats had a 5-1 lead after Shelby Posey dropped in an 8-footer after an offensive rebound. Lavaca eventually tied the score at 9 late in the quarter but Baylee Moses’ three-ball made it 12-9 after one. The senior added two more baskets early in the second period for a 7-point BHS lead but the Lady Arrows took advantage of missed Booneville free throws and tied it up at 18 midway through the period. The teams started trading baskets until Lindsay Wallace put Booneville up 28-24 but Lavaca’s Shailey Rudd knocked down a three to narrow the Booneville lead to one at halftime.

Lavaca took their only lead of the game when Rylie Green scored to open the second half, but the LadyCats responded with an 8-0 run. Tate had half the points with Moses and Wallace also getting baskets and it was 36-29. Moses and Hayley Roberts then scored to counter Lavaca tallies but Rudd hit two from the line and Sierra Lamb got LHS within two. But Roberts collected a Posey miss and scored, then after the Lady Arrows couldn’t convert, Booneville rushed it down the floor and Moses hit from 10 at the buzzer for 44-38. The teams traded points to start the fourth quarter but a Posey three-ball put the LadyCats lead up to 9. After a Rudd basket was answered by Moses, the LadyCats put it away with defense. Moses took the ball away from Green and scored, then Heaven Sanchez picked off two Lavaca passes, converting the first to a layup and the second to two free throws to set the final.

Moses led the way with 21 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds, putting her one short of 300 in that category. She also had four assists and five steals. Tate scored 10 points and got six boards while Wallace scored seven and Sanchez and Roberts got six each. Sanchez also got four steals.

Lavaca 75 Bearcats 44

Lavaca scored first but Austin Hill put the Cats in the lead with a three-pointer. But after a miss on both ends Booneville was called over the back and Coach Ronnie Denton, inquiring about the call, was unexpectedly hit with a technical foul. That did not initially faze the Bearcats as Blake Jones canned a three and BHS stayed in front on a Hill free throw. Lavaca scored the next five but Hill answered with eight of his own including two threes. The last one put Booneville up 16-15 but Jayger Wagner hit a three at the horn to put the Arrows on top. They also started the second quarter on an 11-2 run that was finally broken with two Andrew Mattson free throws. Rocky Ross scored inside and Mattson hit two more from the line to get BHS back within seven. However, Cayden Hearn then scored three baskets in a row and Mark Miller added a three as Lavaca led 40-24 at the break.

Zac Costa and Jacob Herrera had early baskets in the third quarter but Lavaca hit Booneville with another run, this one of 14-3, and took a 27-point lead. It became 29 before Hill dropped his fourth bonus ball but it was 64-36 after three and an Arrow basket to start the fourth period triggered the sportsmanship rule. Evan Escobedo had three baskets in the fourth quarter. Hill led the Cats with 15 points as Escobedo had six points, led in rebounding with six and dealt out four assists.