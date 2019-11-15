Though Magazine host a first round playoff game Friday night at Shorty Wright Field at Diamondback Stadium ticket pricing and regulations are set for the Arkansas Activity Association.

As such spectators should note that gate admission prices for students and adults is $6 each and the only individuals who will be admitted without charge are cheerleaders in uniform, dance/drill team in uniform, band members in uniform, school groups that have been previously authorized to perform at the event, authorized AAA identification passes (with only the person named on the pass permitted to use the pass and identification will be checked, or those with an AAA Media/Press credential tag.

The regulations will also be in effect in Booneville on Nov. 22 — the Bearcats have a first round bye on Nov. 15 — and remain in effect throughout the playoffs.