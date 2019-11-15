FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas interim coach Barry Lunney Jr. knows who likely starts when the latest Razorbacks roulette wheel quarterback spin concludes.

No point, though during an open date, he said, to let the No. 1 LSU Tigers know about it when the Razorbacks, 2-8, 0-6 in the SEC West, visit the Tigers, 9-0, 5-0 in the SEC, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. on ESPN at LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Second-year Arkansas coach Chad Morris, fired Sunday by Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, variously started graduate transfers Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel and redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and in the last two games, played true freshman KJ Jefferson off the bench. Lunney has practiced them all in this week’s workouts Wednesday and Thursday and acknowledged giving place-kick holder and scout team quarterback Jack Lindsey some practice time, too.

“Just so you guys (media) know, I think we have a pretty clear direction on what we anticipate doing in that game,” Lunney said. “But it’s going to be to our advantage to not divulge that.”

Apparently, media aren’t the only ones asking about the quarterbacks.

“Shoot, my son asked me that this morning at the breakfast table, so you’re not alone,” Lunney said. “We certainly have an idea of how we’re progressing to that. It’s not locked. It’s not dialed in completely. But we’ll have that more finite on Sunday.”

A reporter mused about why not add Lindsey to the list, too?

“That would probably empty the roster at that point,” Lunney said of playing every quarterback. “Let me tell you, Jack’s done a great job in his role for us this year. Jack’s got some really nice qualities as a quarterback and he actually worked in there a little bit yesterday and made a couple of nice throws. So who knows how this thing’s going to progress down the road these next few weeks?”

Addressing media Tuesday and Wednesday before the start of the practices that can media view for just the first 20 minutes, Lunney was asked to review Tuesday’s practice, his first since being elevated from tight ends coach/special teams coordinator to head coach.

“ I think it was a good practice but it was just a practice,” Lunney said. “You don’t want to ever minimize them, but you don’t to ever want put too much emphasis on them either. Every one of them matters. Our challenge is to play our best game that we’ve played all year long. That’s our goal. And the only way to do that, like I told them yesterday, was to make yesterday our best practice that we’ve had all year. So guess what I told them today? Today we need to have our best practice that we’ve had all year long in order to play our best when we go to Baton Rouge. So that’s really how we approach it.”

Thanking Morris in his Monday introductory press conference for retaining him from the preceding Bret Bielema staff, Lunney was asked after Thursday’s practice if he had talked to Morris since Morris’ departure.

“We did,” Lunney said. “He called me the day of and was great. Just like I would expect him to. It was a really good conversation. It gave me some encouragement. We had a good heart-to-heart talk like he did with all of us. I was very appreciative of that. It meant a lot.”

Arkansas starting linebacker Bumper Pool, reported injured following the Western Kentucky game, wore a yellow no practice jersey for both workouts this week.

“The open date will do him well,” Lunney said. “I think he’ll be fine.”

Offensive guard Kirby Adcock, idled by injury the last two games, is hopeful of playing against LSU but not ready to resume practicing, Lunney said.

“if we played Saturday, I’d say no,” Lunney said. “But, with the rest and recovery, it’s not ruled out.

The blaring pre- and during-practice music that immediate Arkansas coaching predecessors Bielema and Morris, 33-52 between from 2013 through last Saturday’s 45-19 loss to Western Kentucky, was discontinued by Lunney on Tuesday and seems likely not to be resumed.

“Eliminated the music which is just a small, petty thing,” Lunney said. “But it was good yesterday (Tuesday). I liked it. I liked the communication. I liked the noise that just coaching chatter and communicating during the game created during practice so we’re just going to do it again today.”