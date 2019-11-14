Wednesday was the beginning of the early period of National Signing Day for all sports except football.

Several athletes across the River Valley signed letters of intent to play their respective sports. The following is a list of those who signed.

Payton Brown

Sport: Basketball

High School: Waldron

College: Central Arkansas

Payton Brown's ready to take his 3-point shooting skills to Conway. The Waldron senior made it official Wednesday by signing with the University of Central Arkansas.

Brown finished his junior season with 1,057 points (32 points per game) while making 95 3-pointers (35%) and shooting 86% from the free throw line.

In addition, the guard averaged 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game.

"It felt like home," Brown said of signing with UCA. "Going up there and how hard they recruited me, I felt like they believed in me and I could help right away."

"They (UCA) got on him as a sophomore," Waldron coach Joshua Brown said. "I think coach (Russ) Pennell and coach (Matt) Scherbenske really like him. They need a shooter, and he can shoot it."

Brown scored 29 points in Waldron's 61-42 win against De Queen on Tuesday night.

"I got here when he was a seventh grader, so I've watched him grow up," Waldron coach Joshua Brown said. "He's a special kid."

Logan Hatcher

Sport: Baseball

High School: Alma

College: Arkansas Tech

Logan Hatcher couldn't wait to get back on the baseball field. The playing field, that is.

The Alma senior signed a letter of intent with Arkansas Tech on Wednesday.

"I think it's every kid's dream to get to play college baseball," Hatcher said. "To finally live the dream is something special."

Hatcher missed time because of Tommy John surgery. Last spring, he was relegated mostly to time at first base and designated hitter. Over the summer he regained arm strength.

"Having Tommy John was the biggest downfall of my life," he said. "A year and six months later, here I am. It's definitely paid off."

Paxtyn Hayes

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Pittsburg State

Hayes thought Pittsburg State, a Division II school located in Pittsburg, Kansas, was just the right school for her.

"(I liked) everything; I loved the atmosphere, it's just so fun going up there. ... It's just an awesome atmosphere and all the people there are so nice, it felt like home there when I got there," Hayes said.

"I'm also about two hours and 45 minutes away (from home), so it's not bad. It's a pretty good drive."

Hayes added Pitt State wants to use her as a utility player.

"I think it'll be more of a utility player because I can play outfield, first base and then catcher if needed," she said. "Then more in the middle of the lineup like the four-hole probably."

As a junior last season, Hayes batted .434 with an on-base percentage of .547 and a slugging percentage of .843. She clubbed six home runs while driving in 35 runs.

She plans to major in exercise science with a minor in Spanish.

Brooke Jones

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: Ouachita Baptist

Jones, a former Greenwood volleyball player, signed with Ouachita Baptist University, located in Arkadelphia.

"I'm so excited, it's the perfect school for me," Jones said. "I've wanted to play there for years now, and I'm so excited to play there.

"It's a great school and majoring in science, it's real heavy in sciences, and I know I want to study biology and I want to end up in a field of science. And they have a great volleyball program, with a bunch of wonderful people there. ... I got to sit in on some practices and I loved how they worked well as a team, and it's a close-knit group of people and the coaches are wonderful and they're welcoming."

She will also get to be reunited with a pair of former Lady Bulldog teammates there in Lexie Castillow and Abby Cagle.

"I'm so excited to play with them again," Jones said. "I played with Lexie my sophomore year and Abby last year and sophomore year and I can't wait to play with them again."

A right-side hitter at Greenwood, Jones added, in all likelihood, OBU plans to play her at outside hitter.

This past season, as a senior, Jones recorded 219 kills and 60 blocks.

Camryn Presley

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: Hendrix College

Former Greenwood volleyball standout Camryn Presley will be reunited with her older sister MaKenzie Presley at Hendrix College in Conway.

"Before, I was going back and forth on whether I wanted to play college volleyball or not, and just staying with my sister and being on Hendrix's campus, I was like, this is the school for me," Camryn Presley said after signing with Hendrix on Wednesday. "I had already decided that before I decided whether to play volleyball or not.

"Then during my club ball season last year, I saw Hendrix's coach at a tournament and that's when we started our relationship. ... I just thought, this is the perfect school and I get the opportunity to play volleyball, too, it's like I couldn't ask for anything else and I'm counting down the days; I can't wait to go there, ready for the first practice, ready for the first day of school."

Plus, getting to watch her sister play many times gave Camryn a sense of what the Hendrix volleyball team is about.

"I already know the ins and outs with the team, and I already have good relationships with the upperclassmen on the team," Presley said.

Presley, a middle hitter, finished her Lady Bulldog career with 1,014 kills, 311 blocks, 637 digs, 849 assists and 104 serving aces. This past season, she recorded 353 kills, 67 blocks, 39 aces, 281 digs and 359 assists in helping Greenwood reach the 5A semifinals.

Kya Schmidt

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: National Park College

Kya Schmidt is going to continue her softball career at the next level, as the Greenwood outfielder signed to play at National Park College, a junior college in Hot Springs.

"I wanted to go to a junior college before a four-year because I like the small atmosphere," Schmidt said. "I had written to like four or five different schools and (National Park) was the most appealing to me. It was super pretty and I love going to Hot Springs; I love staying up there and going downtown and everything."

As a junior last season, Schmidt scored 15 runs, stole six bases and had an on-base percentage of .286. She also had five assists in the outfield.

Schmidt added that the coaches at National Park plan to continue to use her in the outfield.

"I just want to thank everybody for supporting me through my process, and thanks to everybody who came (for her signing Wednesday)," she said.

Rheding Wagoner

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Carl Albert State College

Wagoner will continue her softball career not too far from home as she signed with Carl Albert State College across the border in Poteau.

"I'm super excited about going down there, and both (assistant) coach (Shelby) Whitecotton and (head) coach (Mark) Pollard are really nice, and I've heard lots of good things about every athlete that has played with them and gone through there," Wagoner said. "The coaching staff is awesome and the girls that have gone through there, they're going to help you if you need it and lend a hand if you need it.

"I can also come home on the weekends and see my parents when I need to and I'm close enough to where they can come watch me play on all of the home games, so that's really important to me. ... I just think it's really awesome and they have a good program."

Wagoner added CASC plans to try her out at every position, including pitcher.

As a junior last season, Wagoner batted .342 and had an on-base percentage of .433 along with a slugging percentage of .506. She drove in 21 runs and scored 25. Then in the circle, she went 12-1 with a 2.10 earned-run average, striking out 43 batters in 70 innings.

Bailey Williams

Sport: Softball

High School: Alma

College: National Park College

Bailey Williams enjoyed her stint as an assistant coach. But the Alma senior can't wait to get back on the softball field.

Wednesday, Williams signed a letter of intent with National Park College (Hot Springs).

"Since I've been playing since I was little, my dad (Robert) has been practicing with me every day to get to where I am today," she said. "I had surgery last year, so it was a big opportunity to get to play in college after surgery."

Williams tore her bicep during a preseason scrimmage last year.

"I've never had injuries; I've never broken a bone or anything," Williams said. "For my bicep to tear was a big shock."