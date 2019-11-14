Starting on Friday, teams from Oklahoma — at least those involved in the playoffs — will begin their quest toward winning a state championship.

There will be an end destination for this season's playoffs.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) announced that all of the 11-man football state championship games will be played in one location. Those will be held at Wantland Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

It will be the first time that the OSSAA will play the state football title games in one centralized location since a vast majority of the title games were played five years ago at Oklahoma State University. That included Poteau playing its 2013 4A championship game against Anadarko there.

For the time being, it will be a one-year only contract between the OSSAA and UCO to play the games at Wantland Stadium, but there's a possibility the contract can be extended beyond this season.

The games will take place on the weekend of Dec. 6-7, as well as two games on Dec. 14.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the first state title game will be 4A, which kicks off at 1 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., the 6A-II title game takes place.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 7, there will be a triple-header of games beginning with the 3A at 11 a.m. That's followed by the 5A at 3:30 p.m. and the 6A-I, which kicks off at 8 p.m.

The two state title games on Saturday, Dec. 14 will be the Class A title game at 1 p.m., followed by the 2A title game at 7 p.m.

Poteau

The Pirate defense has given up just 72 points all season.

But in the first half of their 10 regular-season games, the Pirates allowed a grand total of nine points. And both of those came in non-district tilts.

Poteau gave up six points in the first half of its opening game of the season, against El Reno. Then the Pirates allowed a first-half field goal in their home opener against McAlester. Starting with 4A-4 play, Poteau hasn't given up a single point at halftime.

Also, of the 72 points Poteau allowed, half came in its non-district games and the other 36 spanning the seven 4A-4 games.

The Pirates (9-1) begin the first round of the 4A playoffs at home this Friday against Cleveland.

Spiro

Another LeFlore County team has turned in some stellar defensive performances this season.

Spiro ended its regular season last week with a 26-0 shutout win at home against Sequoyah-Tahlequah. It marked the fifth time this season the Bulldogs posted a shutout, and it's the first time Spiro has posted five shutouts in a season since 1967.

Last week's win also gave coach Chris Bunch his 220th career win. He is currently the all-time winningest coach of a LeFlore County school.

Spiro (8-2) finished with the No. 3 seed from 2A-5 and will have to travel to start the 2A playoffs. The Bulldogs head to Hugo for their opening-round game Friday.