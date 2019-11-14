Clarksville 61, Springdale 30

GIRLS — Senior Emmaline Rieder scored 15 points and Autumn Miller and Kenleigh Rieder combined for 20 in Clarksville's 61-30 win over Springdale.

The Panthers led 31-14 at the half.

Kenleigh Rieder and Lauran Buss finished with nine points apiece.

The Panthers travel to Russellville on Friday.

Ozark 52, County Line 32

GIRLS — Junior Kelsee Barnett scored 12 points and freshman Briley Burns started her Lady Hillbilly career with four points as Ozark rolled past County Line in the team's season opener.

Summer Joy and Mary-Grace Ree finished with eight and seven points, respectively.

The Lady Hillbillies travel to Har-Ber on Thursday.

Charleston 40, Scranton 23

GIRLS — Payton Rucker scored 18 points to power Charleston to a 40-23 win over Scranton on Tuesday night.

Teammate Alexis Grandison added 11 for the winners.

Charleston 47, Scranton 42

BOYS — Jordan Fenner and Brandon Scott combined for 31 points as the short-handed Charleston Tigers defeated Scranton, 47-42.

The Tigers, who were without leading scorer Brayden Ross, got a game-high 16 from Fenner.

Waldron 61, De Queen 42

BOYS — Payton Brown scored 29 points in Waldron's 61-42 win over De Queen on Tuesday night.

The standout guard, who signed with Central Arkansas on Wednesday, scored nine of his 15 second-half points during a key third quarter scoring run.

Isaac Villareal finished with six points.

Booneville 57, Lavaca 42

GIRLS — Baylee Moses scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Booneville to a 61-42 win over Lavaca.

Sophomore Joleigh Tate added 10 points and six boards.