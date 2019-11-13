With the exception of the senior boys, Magazine got basketball started last Thursday night with its annual Black and White scrimmage games.

Buck Chappell’s senior boys team has only four non-football players so they were unable to take part in the scrimmage, which included seventh grade and junior high games as well as the senior girls in the nightcap.

In the senior girls game it was a 12-9 game after the first of two 10-minute continuous clock halves but Kylie Robinson hit three 3s to start the second half and the White team went on to open a 27-9 lead.

Robinson, one of three players with four first half points, finished with 13 points and six rebounds in the game for the White team and Tannea Thomas added 10 points and seven rebounds for the winners.

Kiara Vasquez, a junior who will be starting for head coach Randy Loyd for the third straight season, hit a pair of 3s herself and scored 10 in the game for those wearing black.

The junior boys game went to the Black team which was led by Sam Warner, who scored 10 first half points, but then switched to a White jersey then scored four for that side.

Wearing the Black uniform, Ethan Vasquez would lead his team with 13 points and James Haugh scored eight points.

Trace Nicholas scored nine points for the White team.

The junior high girls game would be the most competitive of the evening as the White club earned a 20-16 win with a flurry of second half scoring.

It was a balanced attack for the White team as Ana Mikles, Elizabeth Greek, Emily Powell, and Braeleigh McCubbin all scored four points.

Kajsiab Vang would lead all players with 10 points for the ladies in black and Trinity Bull also scored four.

Chappell did have three players get in a little work as senior boy players Brady Watson, Ethan Staton, and Cam Raggio served as officials for the contests.

Junior high teams were scheduled to open the 2019-2020 season on Monday of this week. Senior high teams are not scheduled unto being until next Tuesday against Waldron, with the boys opening dependent upon football.