TODAY'S TICKET: Booneville vs Cedarville



GAME: Booneville (7-2, 6-0) vs Lamar (6-3, 3-3)



MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; Cedarville Pirates

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium

SERIES: Booneville leads 3-0-0 (1.000)

LAST MEETING: Booneville 47 Cedarville 12 on Nov. 2, 2018



LAST WEEK: Booneville 35 Lamar 7; Mansfield 43 Cedarville 26



STREAK: Booneville has won last 3

FIRST MEETING: Booneville 40 Cedarville 28 on Oct. 11, 1996

CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Both are 3A-1

NOTES: As was the case a year ago the Bearcats have the conference’s number 1 seed locked up coming into the game, but this year that includes a first round bye so tonight’s game is the last one until Nov. 22. Cedarville isn’t totally out of the playoff picture but the Pirates will need a win and some help from Charleston and some unlikely sources of Paris or West Fork. Since it’s senior night: Andrew Robertson went over 2,000 yards for his career last week; Anthony McKesson recorded his 10th career sack as well; and Evan Schlinker can close out his career with a single regular season loss with a win (he is 22-1 as a starter).

LAST NIGHT: Was quiet. The junior high season ended a week earlier but there was action that indirectly pertains to Booneville as Hoxie nailed down the three-seed from the 3A-3 and Drew Central wrapped up the four-seed from the 3A-6. Those two will play each other in the Class 3A state playoffs first round on Nov. 15 with the winner earning a trip to Booneville, who has a first round bye, on Nov. 22.