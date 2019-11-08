Conference win streak reaches 23

Already assured of the school’s 35th conference title, the Booneville Bearcats closed out the regular season with a 40-0 win over Cedarville on Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium Friday night.

The win, on senior night, also ran the table for the Cass of 2020 as they won all 21 conference games in their senior high careers. The streak of conference game wins is now 23.

The Bearcats (8-2, 7-0) earned a first round playoff bye by winning the 3A-1 title and will next play on Nov. 22 against the winner of a Nov. 15 game between Hoxie, the third seed from the 3A-3, and Drew Central, the fourth seed from the 3A-6.

Senior fullback Cam Brasher ran for 108 yards and pair of touchdowns on just 10 carries. Randon Ray added 82 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Both of Ray's scores came in the first half as the Bearcats built a 27-0 lead.

Andrew Robertson also found the end zone in the first half and a fourth quarter touchdown by Colton Ritchie, his first of the season, was the clincher.

The Bearcats ran for 298 yards and did not attempt a single pass in the game.

The loss drops Cedarville to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in 3A-1 play. The Pirates will miss the postseason.