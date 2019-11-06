Awards for the recently completed Booneville volleyball season were handed out Sunday evening at the annual team banquet held at the BHS cafeteria.

The team, coaches, family and friends were treated to a barbecue dinner prepared by Joe O’Bar.

After the dinner, several players received recognition from Coach Janice West for their play throughout the season.

Heading the list was junior outside hitter Brooklyn Zarlingo, who was selected to the All-State volleyball team as well as gaining All-Conference honors. Zarlingo led the team in kills with 141 despite missing the last two weeks of the season due to injury. She also led in dig percentage at 74.7 percent.

Hayley Lunsford was named All-Conference after leading the LadyCats in assists (285), aces (50) and attack percentage (82.3). The sophomore had two double-doubles during the season and finished with a triple-triple with over 100 kills, assists and digs.

Gaining honorable mention All-Conference honors were sophomore middle Joleigh Tate and sophomore libero Katelynn Spain. Tate, like Lunsford, had a season triple-triple while leading the team with 112 blocks. Spain paced the team in digs with 413 and was second in dig percent.

In addition to those honors, junior defensive specialist Emily Nelson was given an award for highest serving percent at 96.9, while senior outside hitter Josie O’Bar was named comeback player of the year. O’Bar struggled with medical issues the last two years forcing her to miss most sports activity. But O’Bar returned to volleyball, was a starter most of the season and made her presence known on the floor.

Assistant coach McKenzie Morris, bus driver Johnnie Davis and statistician Chuck Hayes were also recognized. Hayes also presented a package of the season’s highlights on video.