CHARLESTON — Dynamite comes in small packages.

Charleston coach Ricky May heard that phrase a lot growing up. Then one day he shook hands with Devin Donberger.

"When I got to Charleston, I met with the kids and I drew up our defense, and I always start with the nose man," May said. "I told them, I'm looking for the guy that thinks he 's the baddest guy on the planet to be my nose (guard). 'Donny jumps up and says I'm your man, coach!'

"I told him to sit down, and right then coach (Ryan) Meyers said he plays center, too. He's a scrappy little kid."

At 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, the kid who answers to 'Donny' doesn't look much like an offensive lineman, let alone a center.

Then again, he doesn't look much like a bull rider, either.

He's both, actually.

Donberger loves it when people ask him about his size.

"I run into people from Charleston and all over, really, who ask me about my size," he said. "I've had referees ask me, 'How do you do it?'

"I'm willing to give 100% every time."

Riding bulls comes with the same adrenaline rush as football — a fierce dual with plenty of blood, sweat and tears.

"It's definitely a rush getting on something that's 2,000 pounds, verses playing against someone that's 375 (pounds)," Donberger said. "It's a lot different."

Donberger, who rarely leaves the field, leads Charleston with 58 tackles, including 8½ TFLs (tackles for lost yardage). He's also recovered three fumbles and has 2½ quarterback sacks.

Donberger carries that chip on his shoulder wherever he goes.

"At 150 pounds, it is tough. I do have a disadvantage," he said. "(But) you just have to go out there with the mindset that you can beat the guy in front of you. If you go in there thinking that you're going to get whooped, you'll get defeated.

"I refuse to accept defeat, and that carries me a long way."

"We've had them (small) linemen before, but it's unusual that they play center and nose man," May said. "Usually, they'll play somewhere on the line, or maybe at outside linebacker on defense."

In addition to riding bulls and chasing quarterbacks, Donberger is a volunteer firefighter.

"I was sitting in class one day and my pager went off," he explained. "My first one (call) was a transformer fire. Lightning struck it, and it was kind of nerve-racking. The adrenaline rush was awesome."

May got a glimpse into Donberger's life during summer workouts. Shortly before 7 a.m., a bleary-eyed but bushy-tailed Donberger stumbled into Charleston's fieldhouse ready for work. He had been hauling hay, rolling it, piling it up and moving hay, until well after 4 a.m.

Now he's at football practice.

"He's a unique fella," May said. "You don't have to worry about his motor; he's going to play hard. He works with the maintenance guys for half a day after morning classes, then goes to football."

The turnaround



Charleston's 0-3 start had some people reeling, including some of Donberger's teammates.

The Tigers started their comeback with a win over Greenland.

"Some of us came back with more intensity," Donberger said. "Most of the seniors kind of stepped up and showed the younger guys that look, 'This is our last year. We're going to ride this thing out.'

"It's starting to finally come together."

Domberger, who grew up idolizing former players, such as Ty Storey and Sean Michael Flanagan, believes it's in the Tigers' DNA to make another strong run.

"I feel like we could be state champs; I believe that 100%," Donberger said. "After losing those first three games, that never stopped the coaches. After we lost that (third game), we put that game behind us."

Finish empty

Charleston (4-5, 4-2) has a chance to avoid finishing below .500 for the first time since 1985.

A win over Lamar would not only help the team even its overall record, but lock down the No. 2 seed heading into the 3A state playoffs.

The Warriors (7-2, 4-2) are coming off a 35-7 loss to Booneville.

"We have to go out and play with the same intensity," Donberger said. "You don't look past anybody; you play them like they're the best team in our conference.

"You have to go out there with the mindset and play it one play to the next."

Eight seconds

Before he was a bull rider, Donberger did a little team roping.

Then one night, he accomplished bull riding euphoria with a perfect effort down the road in Lavaca.

Eight seconds of glory.

"The first time I got into it, I was hooked because of the adrenaline rush," Donberger said. "That night in Lavaca, it was awesome; everybody's cheering. I was sore for a bit, but it was worth it."

'Life lessons'

Playing football offers a lot of "life lessons," Donberger said. The same is true of volunteer firefighting.

"Really, I just wanted to help the community the best I could," he said. "I figured I could make a difference. I went down there and talked to some of the guys. Sometimes there are calls in the middle of the night that are unpleasant.

"(But) I feel like it all teaches you life lessons, and football definitely does, too."