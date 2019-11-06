The Bearcats were mad when they left the field at halftime. They got more than even in the second half.

Lamar paid the price as the Bearcats clinched the 3A-1 Conference title with a 35-7 win over the Warriors. At 7-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play the Bearcats have a two game lead over Lamar and Charleston with only one game to play.

The halftime anger stemmed from Cam Brasher being ruled short of the goal line on the final play of the half that allowed Lamar (7-2, 5-2) to go into the intermission holding a 7-6 lead.

Everybody in purple believed Brasher had crossed the goal line. Those in black and white stripes met in the middle of the field and motioned it was simply halftime.

On the first offensive play of the second half Brasher got 7 yards and then he got 5 to move the ball to midfield on the next play.

After a 17-yard run by Randon Ray the Bearcats were at the 30 Warrior 30 and on the 10th play of the drive, from the same 1-yard line, Brasher scored standing up to make it 12-7.

On the two-point conversion try Andrew Robertson took the ball, reversed to Ray and Ray threw it to Ethan Wooldridge in the back of the end zone to make it 14-7.

Three Lamar runs got two yards and after a false start penalty the Warriors punted to give the Bearcats the ball at their 36.

Another 10-play drive made it 21-7. Brasher got five carries, Robertson two, and Ray three, including the 26-yard touchdown with 1:27 left in the quarter. Gavin Kent added the point after.

Lamar, who totaled only 63 yards in the second half, responded by moving to the Bearcat 10-yard line after Wyatt Ruble got 4 yards on a fourth-and-2 from the 14.

Jacob Parmenter got one yard on first down but when he rolled out on second down he was sacked by Anthony McKesson. Parmenter also fumbled but managed to get the ball back.

On third-and-goal from the 22 Parmenter’s pass was broken up at the goal line by Brasher and on fourth down he hit Broadi Richardson but Ethan Pirraglia and Cole Boersma tackled Richardson for a yard loss and the Bearcat had the ball back.

Robertson got the next carry and was met after a short gain but the hit he absorbed wasn’t nearly enough because Robertson bounced off and went 77 yards for a touchdown and a 28-7 lead with 7:08 to play.

Robertson ran eight times for 137 yards in the game and the Bearcats had 261 yards of offense in the second half.

Lamar punted again about two minutes later and the Bearcats had the ball back at their 42-yard line.

Two plays later Evan Schlinker, on only his third carry, went 45 yards to set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Ray to make it 35-7 with 3:03 to play.

Ray was finished at that point with 13 carries for 110 yards.

The Bearcats had plenty of first half opportunities, starting with a fumble on the opening kickoff, which was recovered by Wooldridge at the Lamar 34.

The Bearcats would convert one fourth down, but a pass on a second fourth down play was just short of Wooldridge and Lamar took over at their 14.

An 11-yard punt would give the Bearcats the ball at the Lamar 38 with 5:02 left in the quarter.

Brasher got 16 yards on the next play and the fullback scored from the 1 with 1:55 to go in the quarter but the PAT failed keeping it 6-0.

Lamar turned the ball over on downs at the Bearcat 22 on their next possession but a possession later went 61 yards to go in front 7-6 on an 11-yard run by Josh Salinas, on fourth-and-7, with 2:43 left in the half. Jimmy Balmer added the PAT.

Gabe Fennell returned the kickoff to the Bearcat 44 and, with a 28-yard run by Robertson, the Bearcats were at the Lamar 6, only to see the half end.

The Bearcats will close out the regular season Friday night against Cedarville on senior night. The Pirates lost Mansfield 43-26 and are 6-3 overall and 3-3 in 3A-1 play.

The Pirates miss the playoffs with a loss but, have are not mathematically eliminated pending the outcomes of other 3A-1 games, mainly the Lamar at Charleston game.