Carrie Ciesla

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: John Brown University

Carrie Ciesla had 19 assists Saturday to power John Brown University to a 25-20, 25-11, 25-8 rout of Science & Arts (Okla.) in Chickasha, Okla.

Ciesla's had a big season for JBU with 564 assists. She's also fourth with 189 digs.

A sophomore, Ciesla is 79 assists shy of reaching 1,000 for her career.

The Eagles (23-7 overall and 14-4 in the Sooner Athletic Conference) conclude SAC play this week with back-to-back home matches with Central Christian (Kan.) and Langston (Okla.).

Grant Ennis

Sport: Football

High School: Greenwood

College: Harding University

Harding University grounded out a 56-20 win over East Central (Okla.) Saturday in Searcy. The team ran for 561 yards and seven touchdowns.

Former Greenwood kicker Grant Ennis was a perfect 7-for-7 on PAT attempts. He's now 40-of-42 for the season.

Ennis, who is Greenwood's all-time leading scorer, is also 6-for-7 this season on field goal attempts. He's made his last six FGs.

Harding (8-1 overall and 8-1 in the Great American Conference) hit the road to Southeastern Oklahoma this week.

Kameron Collins

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College: Lyon College

The Scots have themselves a winning streak.

Quarterback Randy Satterfield threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bradford to power Lyon College to an 18-14 win over Ottaway University (Ariz.) Saturday night — the program's third straight victory.

Former Van Buren defensive back Kameron Collins had five tackles during the victory. Collins is fourth in the team with 40 tackles.

Lyon (6-2, 5-1) returns home Saturday to play Arizona Christian at 2 p.m.

Ty Storey

Sport: Football

High School: Charleston

College: Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky's football team will carry a two-game losing streak into Saturday's nonconference game with slumping Arkansas.

Ty Storey (Charleston) threw for a season-high 380 yards and two touchdowns in WKU's 35-24 loss to Florida Atlantic. Storey was also intercepted three times, also a season-high.

FAU trailed 14-0 after one quarter but started a 28-0 scoring blitz with a fumble return for a touchdown.

Storey took over as the tea's quarterback following a 1-2 start. But after winning four straight games, the Hilltoppers head to Fayetteville Saturday on the heels of a two-game losing streak.

McKenzie Presley

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: Hendrix College

Junior defensive specialist McKenzie Presley had 22 digs in the team's 25-21, 28-26, 30-32, 25-20 win over Bellhaven at the Rhodes Invitational in Memphis.

The Warriors (18-6, 11-3) face Centre Friday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the Southern Athletic Association Tournament.

Presley is third on team with 189 digs. She's also contributed eight kills and eight aces for the Warriors.

Darin Davenport

Sport: Football

High School: Southside

College: Central Arkansas

Former Southside linebacker Darin Davenport had eight tackles, including five solo stops, in the University of Central Arkansas' 45-17 victory at Lamar University Saturday.

Breylin Smith (Conway) threw for 434 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. The Bears (7-2 overall) are now 5-1 in the Southland Conference.

Davenport, a freshman, has 35 tackles on the season.

Third And Long ...

Arkansas Tech senior Greer Rogers (Southisde) had 11 blocks this week to give her 327 for her career, 12th all-time in school history. The Golden Suns (15-10, 7-3) host Henderson State Tuesday. ... Leigha Wilkinson (Alma) has appeared in 15 of UA-Rich Mountain's 17 soccer matches this season. The defensive back has one assists. Taye Gatewood (Southside) for 67yards and added 26 yards in East Central's 56-20 loss to Harding University. ... Conner Robles (Southside) kicked three extra point kicks Saturday in Langston University's 21-14 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God University. ... Jenna Lowery (Paris) had 20 and 13 digs, respectively, in a pair of John University volleyball wins this week over Mid-American Christian (Okla.) and Science & Arts (Okla.). ... Lexie Castillow (Greenwood) had 15 digs in Ouachita Baptist University's 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 loss to Henderson State last week. D'erek Fernandez had three carries for 12 yards in UCA's 45-17 win over Lamar University Saturday in Southland Conference play.